Tioga County COVID-19 Public Notification for November 3, 2020 

Tioga County’s Public Health Department has issued the listing below that shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were asymptomatic but in their infectious period. Anyone who was at any of these locations during the below periods of time is being asked by the health department to monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure.

Oct. 28, 2020: Ernesto’s Diner and Mexican Restaurant from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29, 2020: Becky’s Diner in Waverly from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Oct. 29, 2020: Waverly Village Court after 1 p.m.

Oct. 30, 2020: Owego Elk’s Lodge from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The health department noted that in some cases individuals are tested routinely for COVID-19 for work, before traveling, or prior to having a medical procedure done, and may be asymptomatic before receiving a positive test result.

The health department wrote, in a release, “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department.”

A list of COVID-19 testing locations in our area can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.