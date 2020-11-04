Local music students accepted into All State and All National

The OA Music Department is proud to congratulate five outstanding student musicians on their acceptance into All State and All National level ensembles, according to Megan Burrell, Owego Free Academy’s choral director.

She continued, “Musicians in these ensembles are the best in this country.”

Burrell explained that the students auditioned for this honor among thousands of other applicants. Just over 900 students are selected.

This year they will participate in virtual ensembles and workshops as part of their acceptance.

This year Owego Free Academy had five students selected or named alternate for this prestigious honor. They include Senior Jacob Dove, who will perform with the All National Modern Band on trombone; Seniors Kennidy Dyer-DeCator (alto 1) and Allison Welch (soprano 1) will sing with the Mixed Choir; and for the second year, Jayden Ripic will represent OFA in the Wind Ensemble on French horn.

Senior Jason Caldwell (percussion) is an alternate for the band.

Lindsey Williams, OFA Bands, stated, “The OFA music department is proud to have strong student musicians and leaders. Consistently at OFA we have students reach this high level, a testament to their musical ability, character and work ethic. Thank you for the support of the OA community!”