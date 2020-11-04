Letter: Caution urged as pandemic continues

Dear Editor,

So much has changed in a short period of time; the world around us, our neighborhoods, gathering spaces, and the places where we work and call home. Life in the midst of COVID-19 has sparked fear, frustration and anxiety all around.

It is easy for distractions, criticism and stress to creep in. Now, more than ever, we must focus all of our energy on being safe. Nothing is more important than ensuring the health and safety of our families, our community, and our workforce.

I encourage everyone to take precautions during the next few weeks in order that we can get our numbers down and continue to function in our community. As long as we follow the guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing and limiting our social interactions, we will be able to shop, get our hair done, go to the gym and decide for ourselves how we will live our lives.

This is a decision that each of us can make for the good of all our community.

Sincerely,

Martha Sauerbrey

Chair, Tioga County Legislature