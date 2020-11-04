Wednesday Wisdom Parent Chat Series begins

The NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter, in partnership with Tioga County Economic Development and Planning (TEAM Tioga) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Tioga County, is excited to announce a Virtual Weekly Parent Chat on Wednesday evenings to help parents navigate school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Wednesday Wisdom” weekly series will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting Nov. 4. There is no need to register for the event. Parents and students are invited to log into the conversations that interest them by downloading the Zoom app and logging into the conversation at https://cornell.zoom.us/j/98036621504?pwd=SXdITjdiMkVEOWdQeFJDWTNoaGtuQT09, Meeting ID: 980 3662 1504, Passcode: 336903; or click on the link at www.nyswisc.com.

The Wednesday Wisdom Chat Series will take place Nov. 4, 11 and 18, Dec. 2, 9 and 16, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Feb. 3.

Nov. 4 will feature “Understanding Virtual Technology” – Zoom, Google Docs, Google Chromebook, and Google Classroom, presented by Lauren Pringle.

Nov. 11 will feature “Superintendent’s Report and Teacher’s Corner” – What’s going well, what are the stumbling blocks to success, how to communicate with the school and Tips and Tricks from a Teacher. Presenters include Eric Knolles, superintendent of Waverly Central Schools and Heather Finch, 4th grade teacher at Norwich Central Schools.

Nov. 18 is “Internet Safety” – How to keep your children safe in a virtual learning environment. The presenter is Sarah DiNunzio (A New Hope Center).

Dec. 2 focuses on “Childcare” – Finding childcare and certifying your home to become a childcare provider. Presenters are Kristy Wales (The Discovery Center Director), Laura Gates-Weeks (YWCA Young Wonders Director), and Jennifer Perney (Family Enrichment Network Director of Child Care Resource and Referral).

Nov. 9 will feature tips and resources to help your student if they are struggling. The presenter is Melissa Watkins (CCE Tioga County).

Dec. 16 offers parent resources – positive reinforcement, raising strong children, tips to keeping children engaged in school. The presenter is Jackie Spencer (CCE Tioga).

Jan. 6 will focus on Official Home Schooling Networks.

On Jan. 13, learn how to eat on a healthy budget. The presenter is Caitlin Mizerak (CCE Tioga).

On Jan. 20, CASA-Trinity presents Shawna has a Secret. “Signs of Drug Use” is a simulated bedroom where adults can seek out the signs of drug use.

Jan. 27 will feature “Transitioning from School to College During COVID-19.” Presenter is Erica D’Allessandro (NV Guidance Counselor) and a representative from SUNY Broome.

On Feb. 3, Lisa Weston-Bialy (CCE Tioga WIOA Youth Employment Program), Marlana Watson (National Guard), and Josh Hunter (Oneonta Job Corp) will present, “From Graduation to What comes next?”

To join them, visit www.nyswisc.com or find the zoom link mentioned earlier in the article.