Arts Council announces Pumpkin Painting Challenge Winners

Inspired by artist Yayoi Kusama and her painted pumpkins, the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) hosted a Children’s (and Adult’s) Pumpkin Painting Challenge this October.

After repeated requests to add Under 3 and Over 21 categories, the arts council wound up with 36 submissions from families in and around Tioga County.

The winners are – age group 1: Serena P.; age group 2: Brooke B.; age group 3: Zoie M.; age group 4: Grace O.; age group 5: no submissions; age group 6: Brooklyn G.; age group 7: Peggy S.; and Honorable Mention: Mira F.

Participants included Brynn B., Tara G., Gracie O., Peggy S., Graham B., Forrest H., Patrick O., Sabrina S., Hadley B., Sawyer H., Penny O., Camden T., Jacob D., Lara L., Alayna P., Harlow T., Luciana D., Juliana M., Ronald P., Maxx T., Joe G., Kristie M., Lucas S., McKayla W., Leo G., Nola M., Olivia S., and Rosalyn Xavier.

Note: For privacy purposes, the arts council only listed the first name and last name initial.

Cookie decorating kits, compliments of C&M Sweets, were distributed to children who won in each category on Halloween. A bottle of wine was presented to the winner of the adult category.

With the permission of families, Tioga Arts Council will donate pumpkins to Catholic Charities, a local food bank, and/or Tioga Rural Ministry so clients can use pumpkins to roast seeds or make pies.

If you have any questions, e-mail Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.