Arts Council announces Pumpkin Painting Challenge Winners

Posted By: psadvert November 3, 2020

Inspired by artist Yayoi Kusama and her painted pumpkins, the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) hosted a Children’s (and Adult’s) Pumpkin Painting Challenge this October. 

Pictured are the Pasto children. Provided photo.

After repeated requests to add Under 3 and Over 21 categories, the arts council wound up with 36 submissions from families in and around Tioga County. 

Pictured are Grace O. and Patrick O. Provided photo.

The winners are – age group 1: Serena P.; age group 2: Brooke B.; age group 3: Zoie M.; age group 4: Grace O.; age group 5: no submissions; age group 6: Brooklyn G.; age group 7: Peggy S.; and Honorable Mention: Mira F.

Pictured are the Ice Cream Galaxy and Mr. Four Faces pumpkins. Provided photo.

Participants included Brynn B., Tara G., Gracie O., Peggy S., Graham B., Forrest H., Patrick O., Sabrina S., Hadley B., Sawyer H., Penny O., Camden T., Jacob D., Lara L., Alayna P., Harlow T., Luciana D., Juliana M., Ronald P., Maxx T., Joe G., Kristie M., Lucas S., McKayla W., Leo G., Nola M., Olivia S., and Rosalyn Xavier.

Note: For privacy purposes, the arts council only listed the first name and last name initial.

Cookie decorating kits, pictured, were donated by C&M Sweets and distributed to the children who won in each category on Halloween. Provided photo.

Cookie decorating kits, compliments of C&M Sweets, were distributed to children who won in each category on Halloween. A bottle of wine was presented to the winner of the adult category. 

Pumpkins on display at the Courthouse in Owego. Provided photo.

With the permission of families, Tioga Arts Council will donate pumpkins to Catholic Charities, a local food bank, and/or Tioga Rural Ministry so clients can use pumpkins to roast seeds or make pies.

A participant paints a pumpkin. Provided photo.

If you have any questions, e-mail Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com. 

One of the Pasto children is pictured with a pumpkin that is ready to be painted. Provided photo.

A participant gets working on a pumpkin. Provided photo.

Pictured is a pumpkin painted by Gracie O. Provided photo.

Pictured is a pumpkin painted by Mira F. Provided photo.

