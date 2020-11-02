Newark Valley Pantry accepting signups for holiday boxes

The Newark Valley Pantry recently announced it is accepting requests for holiday boxes for residents living in the 13811 zip code area.

Residents may sign up at the pantry or by calling Sherry at 642-8176, or Sue at 642-3339.

For Thanksgiving, the cutoff date to sign up is Nov. 6, and the pick up is on Nov. 21 between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon at the pantry’s location at 79 Whig St.

There will be no pantry for seniors or a regular pantry on Nov. 17, 19, 24, or 26.

The cutoff for Christmas signup is Dec. 4, and pick up is on Dec. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon at 79 Whig St.

There will be no pantry for seniors or a regular pantry on Dec. 15, 17, 22, and 24.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the pantry can call either number above.

The pantry recently moved to 79 Whig St., and is located across from the elementary and middle schools. They are open Tuesday and Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.