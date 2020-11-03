Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of November 1, 2020

Hello everybody! This big, handsome boy’s name is Marcus and my nickname is Marcus J! I just got here to the shelter a few weeks ago and man oh man this place is great!

I got hooked up with my very own personal cat suite here. I have all of the food, water, and comfy blankets I could ever want. The staff even gave me a big litter box so I didn’t have to struggle to fit! I literally have almost every desire I could ever want.

Any time I see the staff walk by I get so excited. I just hope they are coming to either bring me wet food, treats, or that they’re coming to spend time with me! I love to be picked up and walked around with.

I demand all the head rubs and chin pets, and if you don’t give them to me then you’re definitely going to hear from me! I have one of the most unique meows ever, as it can be very squeaky sometimes. I guarantee though that it isn’t a meow that you’ll get sick of because it is such an adorable meow.

I’ll be honest though – my charm is pretty irresistible. If you think you’re ready for a confident and savvy young male like myself, come visit me at Stray Haven. I’ll win you over in no time!

Adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40 and include up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90 and include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.