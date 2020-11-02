Sayre Rotary welcomes new member!

Sayre Rotary is pleased to welcome their newest member, Joy Wandell-Darrow. Joy was born in the Valley and graduated from North Rome Christian School. She refereed high school basketball in Bradford County for 10 years.

She has an Associate’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree in Communications / Bible. Her work experience is primarily in the fields of Finance, Oil & Gas and Business Management.

Joy is married to Joe Darrow, owner of The Grille at the Train Station and currently works at First Citizens Community Bank as their Office Manager and as Manager at The Grille. She attends Encounter Church and is part of their worship team.

In her free time, she enjoys golfing, reading, spending time with family, friends and her golden doodle, Gemma.

Sayre Rotary meets every Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. at The Grille at the Station, located at 718 North Lehigh Ave. in Sayre. Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary can visit www.rotary.org, attend a meeting, or follow them on Facebook.