Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11, is a tribute to military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Services. Not to be confused with Memorial Day, which honors those who died while in service. Veterans Day honors all military veterans, including those still with us.

There are currently 20 million living U.S. veterans of wars such as World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. There are 1.9 million female veterans. There are fewer than half a million World War II veterans living in the U.S.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday to honor all veterans and thank them for their service.

This year Veterans Day in Owego will be celebrated differently because of the coronavirus pandemic. Not lost is the importance of Veterans Day – the salute to America’s veterans for their bravery, sacrifice, and love of country.

Replacing the traditional public service, held in past years at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial or VFW Warner Hall, will be a live Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on WEBO AM and FM with Jim Raftis, and a brief memorial for Fallen Heroes at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial by the Glenn A. Warner Post 1371 Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard and Dean Morgan.

Before Veterans Day, the community is asked to “think out of the box” for new ways to observe Veterans Day.

Ideas communicated so far include: Hire a veteran (many may have led troops into battle and they would make fantastic leaders and employees). Organize a run to raise money to support veterans. Offer “take out” freebies for veterans. What can your business offer to thank a veteran?

Make it interesting to go downtown. Centerpiece would be window displays. Decorate light poles. Maybe they could sit in a parked jeep. Proudly display the American flag. Find the WWII Display Board with the names of local servicemen serving in World War II. Its whereabouts is unknown since the Courthouse Square days.

A visible way to thank a veteran for our freedom is a “Thank You Veteran” banner or sign posted on both sides of the North Avenue Railroad Underpass. Volunteer to rake leaves. Think of more.

Why Veterans Day Is Important

It’s a chance to thank people for risking their lives to defend America. It’s a chance to reflect on the importance of peace. It draws attention to the challenges facing many veterans.

Twenty percent of the Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or major depression. How valuable it can be to a veteran to feel valued by civilians for their service and sacrifice.

Your Veterans Day ideas are encouraged. Contact the VFW Veterans / Memorial Day Chairman, Jim Raftis, by email to jraftis2@stny.rr.com with your ideas.