Computer assistance and tutoring for adults during pandemic

Are you seeking to better your employment related skills? Have you been laid off due to COVID-19 shutdowns? Or have you been thinking of improving your basic skills in computer literacy, reading, writing or math to reenter school or possibly earn your high school diploma? Now is the time!

Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties, Inc. has a place for you to advance your skills during these uncertain times, with all learning opportunities geared towards the student’s personal goals, and of no cost to the student.

The Tioga Adult Learning Lab (TALL) computer program focuses on improving adults’ basic computer and employment skills. They are currently welcoming inquiries and taking appointments for those needing assistance with basic computer literacy instruction, assistance with online job applications, resumes, and employment related skills.

The Tioga Education Lab (TEL) offers adults the opportunity to advance or reinforce their personal literacy skills. Typical students who enter this program are looking to reenter school, study for a high school equivalency diploma, or for those who seek to better their basic skills in reading, writing and math.

All instruction is currently based out of the Tioga Career Center, located at the Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Rt. 38, Owego, and by appointment only, with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. For those who cannot meet in person, opportunities also exist for remote and distance learning.

To sign up or have questions answered about these programs, contact Literacy office at (607) 778-6406, or the Tioga Career Center at (607) 687-8483.

Literacy Volunteers is a United Way agency.