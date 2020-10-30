SUEZ is moving to 128 North Avenue

SUEZ is moving its office, located at 575 East Main St. to 128 North Ave. in Owego. Effective Monday, Nov. 2, customers who have business to conduct can find the SUEZ team at 128 North Ave.

“The new location is conveniently located and will help us provide more efficient service,” said Jeff VanWagenen, manager of SUEZ operations in Owego. “It offers better space for our customer service operations as well as for the vehicles and equipment we use in the field.”

For health and safety reasons, visitors to the office must wear face coverings and observe social distancing.

VanWagenen noted that customers could take advantage of contactless bill paying options by phone at 1-888-608-6690 or online at mysuezwater.com. Customers can also pay at any Western Union location.

He noted that the company’s office hours of Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and that the phone number, 687-1491 and email, suezoncustserv@suez.com remain the same. You can also visit mysuezwater.com.

Customers will receive a letter in the mail advising them of the new address. It will also provide additional information about convenient payment options.