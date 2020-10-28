Public Health Notification for October 28, 2020

Tioga County’s Public Health Department released a listing (below) that shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were asymptomatic but in their infectious period.

Anyone who was at this locations during the below periods of time is being asked by public health to monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure.

Oct. 21, 2020 – Soprano’s Italian Market in Waverly from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In a release from public health, they wrote, “Please note that in some cases individuals are tested routinely for COVID-19 for work, before traveling, or prior to having a medical procedure done, and may be asymptomatic before receiving a positive test result”

They added, “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited this locations. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department.”

A list of COVID-19 testing locations in our area can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.