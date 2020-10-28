California added to travel advisory in New York

Posted By: psadvert October 28, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced that California has been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

 

Neighboring state Massachusetts now meets the criteria for the travel advisory, in addition to Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – however, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable. That said, New York State highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel between Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania while they meet the travel advisory criteria.

 

“We know COVID is spreading at increased rates in other states and New York State is not in a hermetically sealed bubble. The numbers are a reminder that COVID is still here and continues to spread in communities across the state, particularly when people choose not to follow the safety protocols in place to control the virus. We continue to see outbreaks linked to mass gatherings at houses of worship, at weddings and funerals, and other events where the virus can quickly spread,” Governor Cuomo said, adding, “Now, 45 states and territories meet the requirements for our travel advisory. We cannot let our guard down and risk going backwards in New York. It’s going to take the work of all of us to remain vigilant. Stay NY Smart – wear a mask, socially distance and follow the public health guidance. It’s there to save lives.”

 

The full, updated travel advisory list is available below: 

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.65 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.53 percent. Within the focus areas, 13,205 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 482 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 98,413 test results were reported, yielding 1,509 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below: 

 

FOCUS ZONE

10/4- 10/10 % Positive

10/11- 10/17 % Positive

10/18- 10/24 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior

(10/25)%

Positive

Yesterday

(10/26)%

Positive

Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive

5.86%

5.29%

4.44%

4.23%

2.88%

3.59%

Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive

1.36%

1.93%

2.38%

2.45%

3.10%

2.76%

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.27%

2.03%

2.40%

2.48%

2.21%

3.06%

Queens Far Rockaway  yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.71%

2.70%

2.00%

1.80%

2.02%

0.34%

Rockland red-zone focus area % positive

9.77%

4.54%

3.65%

4.21%

8.53%

2.36%

Orange red-zone focus area % positive

12.41%

4.62%

2.64%

2.30%

1.54%

1.88%

Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.63%

4.05%

6.39%

8.04%

7.77%

15.12%

Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive

7.82%

7.52%

4.42%

4.44%

2.94%

5.11%

Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive

6.49%

7.12%

8.36%

7.80%

9.85%

8.98%

All focus area statewide % positive

3.18%

3.00%

3.27%

3.32%

3.25%

3.65%

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

1.18%

1.16%

1.31%

1.39%

1.45%

1.78%

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

1.01%

1.06%

1.06%

1.15%

1.18%

1.53%

      

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

 

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,083 (+24)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 110
  • Hospital Counties – 47
  • Number ICU – 233 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 120 (+2) 
  • Total Discharges – 79,230 (+68)
  • Deaths – 15 
  • Total Deaths – 25,758

 

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

   

REGION

SATURDAY 

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

0.8% 

1.5%

1.3%

Central New York

1.2% 

1.4%

2.2%

Finger Lakes

1.7% 

2.3%

1.7%

Long Island

1.3% 

1.2%

1.6%

Mid-Hudson

1.9% 

2.4%

2.2%

Mohawk Valley

0.6% 

0.7%

1.1%

New York City

1.4% 

1.4%

1.7%

North Country

1.5% 

1.4%

0.9%

Southern Tier

1.3% 

1.0%

2.0%

Western New York

1.3% 

1.3%

2.6%

  

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

   

BOROUGH 

SATURDAY 

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Bronx 

1.8% 

1.6%

1.7%

Brooklyn 

1.5% 

1.6%

1.7%

Manhattan 

0.9% 

0.9%

1.1%

Queens 

1.4% 

1.2%

2.1%

Staten Island 

1.5% 

2.0%

2.1%

  

Of the 498,646 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: 

   

County 

Total Positive 

New Positive 

Albany 

3,613

23

Allegany 

289

2

Broome 

3,516

101

Cattaraugus 

470

8

Cayuga 

389

16

Chautauqua 

905

18

Chemung 

1,710

48

Chenango 

388

2

Clinton 

244

2

Columbia 

699

7

Cortland 

542

18

Delaware 

173

4

Dutchess 

5,465

15

Erie 

12,971

116

Essex 

197

0

Franklin 

80

0

Fulton 

362

1

Genesee 

384

3

Greene 

501

6

Hamilton 

16

0

Herkimer 

390

1

Jefferson 

206

3

Lewis 

120

5

Livingston 

303

5

Madison 

563

4

Monroe 

7,256

82

Montgomery 

266

4

Nassau 

49,496

119

Niagara 

2,065

15

NYC 

259,710

731

Oneida 

2,709

23

Onondaga 

5,399

62

Ontario 

663

13

Orange 

13,548

73

Orleans 

401

2

Oswego 

623

3

Otsego 

398

5

Putnam 

1,805

5

Rensselaer 

1,094

6

Rockland 

17,832

72

Saratoga 

1,334

15

Schenectady 

1,564

15

Schoharie 

110

1

Schuyler 

124

5

Seneca 

142

2

St. Lawrence 

396

6

Steuben 

984

14

Suffolk 

48,829

112

Sullivan 

1,765

15

Tioga 

610

21

Tompkins 

609

3

Ulster 

2,515

15

Warren 

457

5

Washington 

335

1

Wayne 

482

11

Westchester 

40,322

120

Wyoming 

186

1

Yates 

121

6

  

Yesterday, 15 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,758. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

   

Deaths by County of Residence

County 

New Deaths 

Bronx

1

Delaware

1

Kings

2

Manhattan

2

Nassau

4

Oneida

1

Steuben

1

Tioga

1

Ulster

1

Westchester

1
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "California added to travel advisory in New York"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*