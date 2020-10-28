California added to travel advisory in New York

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced that California has been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
Neighboring state Massachusetts now meets the criteria for the travel advisory, in addition to Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – however, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable. That said, New York State highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel between Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania while they meet the travel advisory criteria.
“We know COVID is spreading at increased rates in other states and New York State is not in a hermetically sealed bubble. The numbers are a reminder that COVID is still here and continues to spread in communities across the state, particularly when people choose not to follow the safety protocols in place to control the virus. We continue to see outbreaks linked to mass gatherings at houses of worship, at weddings and funerals, and other events where the virus can quickly spread,” Governor Cuomo said, adding, “Now, 45 states and territories meet the requirements for our travel advisory. We cannot let our guard down and risk going backwards in New York. It’s going to take the work of all of us to remain vigilant. Stay NY Smart – wear a mask, socially distance and follow the public health guidance. It’s there to save lives.”
The full, updated travel advisory list is available below:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.65 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.53 percent. Within the focus areas, 13,205 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 482 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 98,413 test results were reported, yielding 1,509 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
10/4- 10/10 % Positive
|
10/11- 10/17 % Positive
|
10/18- 10/24 % Positive
|
Current 7-day rolling average
|
Day Prior
(10/25)%
Positive
|
Yesterday
(10/26)%
Positive
|
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive
|
5.86%
|
5.29%
|
4.44%
|
4.23%
|
2.88%
|
3.59%
|
Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
1.36%
|
1.93%
|
2.38%
|
2.45%
|
3.10%
|
2.76%
|
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.27%
|
2.03%
|
2.40%
|
2.48%
|
2.21%
|
3.06%
|
Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.71%
|
2.70%
|
2.00%
|
1.80%
|
2.02%
|
0.34%
|
Rockland red-zone focus area % positive
|
9.77%
|
4.54%
|
3.65%
|
4.21%
|
8.53%
|
2.36%
|
Orange red-zone focus area % positive
|
12.41%
|
4.62%
|
2.64%
|
2.30%
|
1.54%
|
1.88%
|
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.63%
|
4.05%
|
6.39%
|
8.04%
|
7.77%
|
15.12%
|
Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
7.82%
|
7.52%
|
4.42%
|
4.44%
|
2.94%
|
5.11%
|
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive
|
6.49%
|
7.12%
|
8.36%
|
7.80%
|
9.85%
|
8.98%
|
All focus area statewide % positive
|
3.18%
|
3.00%
|
3.27%
|
3.32%
|
3.25%
|
3.65%
|
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|
1.18%
|
1.16%
|
1.31%
|
1.39%
|
1.45%
|
1.78%
|
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|
1.01%
|
1.06%
|
1.06%
|
1.15%
|
1.18%
|
1.53%
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,083 (+24)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 110
- Hospital Counties – 47
- Number ICU – 233 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 120 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 79,230 (+68)
- Deaths – 15
- Total Deaths – 25,758
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Capital Region
|
0.8%
|
1.5%
|
1.3%
|
Central New York
|
1.2%
|
1.4%
|
2.2%
|
Finger Lakes
|
1.7%
|
2.3%
|
1.7%
|
Long Island
|
1.3%
|
1.2%
|
1.6%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1.9%
|
2.4%
|
2.2%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.6%
|
0.7%
|
1.1%
|
New York City
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
1.7%
|
North Country
|
1.5%
|
1.4%
|
0.9%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.3%
|
1.0%
|
2.0%
|
Western New York
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|
2.6%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Bronx
|
1.8%
|
1.6%
|
1.7%
|
Brooklyn
|
1.5%
|
1.6%
|
1.7%
|
Manhattan
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
1.1%
|
Queens
|
1.4%
|
1.2%
|
2.1%
|
Staten Island
|
1.5%
|
2.0%
|
2.1%
Of the 498,646 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
3,613
|
23
|
Allegany
|
289
|
2
|
Broome
|
3,516
|
101
|
Cattaraugus
|
470
|
8
|
Cayuga
|
389
|
16
|
Chautauqua
|
905
|
18
|
Chemung
|
1,710
|
48
|
Chenango
|
388
|
2
|
Clinton
|
244
|
2
|
Columbia
|
699
|
7
|
Cortland
|
542
|
18
|
Delaware
|
173
|
4
|
Dutchess
|
5,465
|
15
|
Erie
|
12,971
|
116
|
Essex
|
197
|
0
|
Franklin
|
80
|
0
|
Fulton
|
362
|
1
|
Genesee
|
384
|
3
|
Greene
|
501
|
6
|
Hamilton
|
16
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
390
|
1
|
Jefferson
|
206
|
3
|
Lewis
|
120
|
5
|
Livingston
|
303
|
5
|
Madison
|
563
|
4
|
Monroe
|
7,256
|
82
|
Montgomery
|
266
|
4
|
Nassau
|
49,496
|
119
|
Niagara
|
2,065
|
15
|
NYC
|
259,710
|
731
|
Oneida
|
2,709
|
23
|
Onondaga
|
5,399
|
62
|
Ontario
|
663
|
13
|
Orange
|
13,548
|
73
|
Orleans
|
401
|
2
|
Oswego
|
623
|
3
|
Otsego
|
398
|
5
|
Putnam
|
1,805
|
5
|
Rensselaer
|
1,094
|
6
|
Rockland
|
17,832
|
72
|
Saratoga
|
1,334
|
15
|
Schenectady
|
1,564
|
15
|
Schoharie
|
110
|
1
|
Schuyler
|
124
|
5
|
Seneca
|
142
|
2
|
St. Lawrence
|
396
|
6
|
Steuben
|
984
|
14
|
Suffolk
|
48,829
|
112
|
Sullivan
|
1,765
|
15
|
Tioga
|
610
|
21
|
Tompkins
|
609
|
3
|
Ulster
|
2,515
|
15
|
Warren
|
457
|
5
|
Washington
|
335
|
1
|
Wayne
|
482
|
11
|
Westchester
|
40,322
|
120
|
Wyoming
|
186
|
1
|
Yates
|
121
|
6
Yesterday, 15 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,758. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Delaware
|
1
|
Kings
|
2
|
Manhattan
|
2
|
Nassau
|
4
|
Oneida
|
1
|
Steuben
|
1
|
Tioga
|
1
|
Ulster
|
1
|
Westchester
|
1
Be the first to comment on "California added to travel advisory in New York"