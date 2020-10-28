California added to travel advisory in New York

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced that California has been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Neighboring state Massachusetts now meets the criteria for the travel advisory, in addition to Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – however, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable. That said, New York State highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel between Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania while they meet the travel advisory criteria.

“We know COVID is spreading at increased rates in other states and New York State is not in a hermetically sealed bubble. The numbers are a reminder that COVID is still here and continues to spread in communities across the state, particularly when people choose not to follow the safety protocols in place to control the virus. We continue to see outbreaks linked to mass gatherings at houses of worship, at weddings and funerals, and other events where the virus can quickly spread,” Governor Cuomo said, adding, “Now, 45 states and territories meet the requirements for our travel advisory. We cannot let our guard down and risk going backwards in New York. It’s going to take the work of all of us to remain vigilant. Stay NY Smart – wear a mask, socially distance and follow the public health guidance. It’s there to save lives.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is available below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.65 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.53 percent. Within the focus areas, 13,205 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 482 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 98,413 test results were reported, yielding 1,509 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/4- 10/10 % Positive 10/11- 10/17 % Positive 10/18- 10/24 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (10/25)% Positive Yesterday (10/26)% Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.44% 4.23% 2.88% 3.59% Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.38% 2.45% 3.10% 2.76% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.27% 2.03% 2.40% 2.48% 2.21% 3.06% Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.71% 2.70% 2.00% 1.80% 2.02% 0.34% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.65% 4.21% 8.53% 2.36% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 2.64% 2.30% 1.54% 1.88% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.39% 8.04% 7.77% 15.12% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.42% 4.44% 2.94% 5.11% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.36% 7.80% 9.85% 8.98% All focus area statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.27% 3.32% 3.25% 3.65% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.31% 1.39% 1.45% 1.78% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 1.06% 1.15% 1.18% 1.53%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,083 (+24)

Patients Newly Admitted – 110

Hospital Counties – 47

Number ICU – 233 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 120 (+2)

Total Discharges – 79,230 (+68)

Deaths – 15

Total Deaths – 25,758

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.8% 1.5% 1.3% Central New York 1.2% 1.4% 2.2% Finger Lakes 1.7% 2.3% 1.7% Long Island 1.3% 1.2% 1.6% Mid-Hudson 1.9% 2.4% 2.2% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.7% 1.1% New York City 1.4% 1.4% 1.7% North Country 1.5% 1.4% 0.9% Southern Tier 1.3% 1.0% 2.0% Western New York 1.3% 1.3% 2.6%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 1.8% 1.6% 1.7% Brooklyn 1.5% 1.6% 1.7% Manhattan 0.9% 0.9% 1.1% Queens 1.4% 1.2% 2.1% Staten Island 1.5% 2.0% 2.1%

Of the 498,646 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,613 23 Allegany 289 2 Broome 3,516 101 Cattaraugus 470 8 Cayuga 389 16 Chautauqua 905 18 Chemung 1,710 48 Chenango 388 2 Clinton 244 2 Columbia 699 7 Cortland 542 18 Delaware 173 4 Dutchess 5,465 15 Erie 12,971 116 Essex 197 0 Franklin 80 0 Fulton 362 1 Genesee 384 3 Greene 501 6 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 390 1 Jefferson 206 3 Lewis 120 5 Livingston 303 5 Madison 563 4 Monroe 7,256 82 Montgomery 266 4 Nassau 49,496 119 Niagara 2,065 15 NYC 259,710 731 Oneida 2,709 23 Onondaga 5,399 62 Ontario 663 13 Orange 13,548 73 Orleans 401 2 Oswego 623 3 Otsego 398 5 Putnam 1,805 5 Rensselaer 1,094 6 Rockland 17,832 72 Saratoga 1,334 15 Schenectady 1,564 15 Schoharie 110 1 Schuyler 124 5 Seneca 142 2 St. Lawrence 396 6 Steuben 984 14 Suffolk 48,829 112 Sullivan 1,765 15 Tioga 610 21 Tompkins 609 3 Ulster 2,515 15 Warren 457 5 Washington 335 1 Wayne 482 11 Westchester 40,322 120 Wyoming 186 1 Yates 121 6

Yesterday, 15 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,758. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: