Owego native shares music industry success with OA students

Owego-Apalachin (OA) middle and high school students, along with their music teacher, Ryan Cirbus, welcomed a special guest to their virtual classes on Oct. 22 and 23.

A 2006 Owego Free Academy (OFA) graduate, Juan “Saucy” Peña, who has made significant strides in the highly technical field of sound engineering, joined in on the classes to discuss his success in the music industry. During the Zoom sessions, students were exposed to the world of sound recording, a current topic in their general music classes, and were given the opportunity to ask questions.

Cirbus explained that he and Juan first met when Cirbus was a student teacher.

Juan’s more recent accomplishments include two world-renowned songs currently on the Billboard Hot 100. When you hear the songs “Savage Love” by Jason Derulo and “Dynamite” by BTS, you’re listening to Pena’s craft of audio recording and mixing.

The value of networking is a key point that Pena shared with OA students. Had it not been for the relationships Pena has built throughout his career to date, the BTS gig, for example, may not have surfaced.

“You learn a work / life balance, but then some opportunities you never pass up,” Pena said, and further explained that he had to forgo a vacation in order to work on the BTS project, adding, “It was a good career choice.”

Scroll through the list of artists on Pena’s website, saucyaudio.com, such as Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Justin Bieber, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ashanti, Travis Scott, and many more, and you get a feel for how his career has progressed.

Pena remarked, “I am thankful and humbled to be a part of it.”

Pena holds a degree from SUNY-Broome’s music program, along with a Bachelor’s Degree in music and studio production from SUNY-Purchase. An internship at Bad Boy Entertainment, as well as work in the sound engineering lab at Broome proved to be stepping-stones.

The internship, Pena remarked, “Was my ‘In,’” and credits a professor at SUNY-Purchase for the direction.

It was during that internship, Pena shared, that he was “thrown into the hot seat” due to the fast pace, but the overall experience prepared him for more.

Following three years at Bad Boy, Juan took on a new job at Downtown Music Studios. It was there he gained a platinum certification for the 2017 song “Plain Jane,” by American rapper A$AP Ferg, among other notable accomplishments.

Today, Pena said, their New York City location is closed due to COVID. However, working out of a home studio and then collaborating with others in the industry also working out of remote locations has actually kept his 2020 workload hopping.

Another message Pena shared with OA students is the value of hard work. Pena said he continually works to learn all aspects of his craft, including new and fresh approaches.

The key, he said, is to, “Never stop learning,” and added, “Appreciating all forms of music regardless of genre is important, too.”

Juan explained that his early musical tastes centered around metal and rock, and outside of the OA music programs he often engaged with other area musicians in bands at house shows.

Pena is versed in multiple musical instruments and finds that these skills are extremely helpful in the studio. The knowledge and ability to cover a wide range of music genres as well as work within multiple sectors of the entertainment industry are all critical in Pena’s business.

When asked by the OA group, “While you were at OFA, did you think you’d be where you are today,” Juan noted that hard work and continuous improvement have paid off.

Although a majority of Pena’s time is spent in the New York City area, he hasn’t disconnected from his small-town roots and is thankful for the encouraging environment he had while growing up in Owego.

Pena moved with his family from Colombia in 1997. Fine-tuning his English was a first priority, but then he found an ear for music while playing the trombone in the fourth grade band. Pena went on to play guitar and bass at OFA, and also performed in the concert and jazz bands, and played the tuba during a Strawberry Festival parade. He credits teachers like Joe Bloomer and Daniel Fabricius for inspiring him to play instruments, and also gave a nod to Louis Papastrat for instilling the discipline of music.

And, what about that name “Saucy?” Pena explained that Saucy is a nickname he acquired while in high school. To differentiate himself from others who have the same name, Juan added the “Saucy” to his signature identity.

As for OA music students, they left the Zoom session with a little more knowledge of the world of sound engineering and the rigors of the music industry.

To learn more, visit Juan’s website at saucyaudio.com.