Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

These two kitties, Bailey and Shelby, are living alone in their home while their owner is fighting for his life, having tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in a coma and his prognosis is grim.

These kitties have been taken care of by a good Samaritan for two weeks and they are understandably stressed out. Their caregiver has generously offered to pay for an initial vet visit and will pay to have Bailey’s fur shaved because she has a matting problem.

Shelby and Bailey have been fixed but their status on shots may need to be updated. The caregiver will pay for that in the initial vet visit.

Bailey is friendly and Shelby is timid. I think the photos reflect that. Apparently Bailey would be available for adoption now, but both need foster care now. The present owner’s sister previously owned Bailey but she passed away.

These kitties have had their lives torn out from underneath them. If you have a quiet home without a lot of other animals perhaps you could find it in your heart to love them and take care of them at least for the time being.

If you are interested in taking them in, please call me at (607) 768-6575.