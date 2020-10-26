O Tannenbaum Holiday Display taking shape

Getting set up for the O Tannenbaum Holiday Display at the Tioga County Historical Society in Owego is a “work in progress,” as told by volunteer Chirya, who, along with her sister, Pat Hansen, spent the week helping decorate for the upcoming holiday season.

In addition to working on the O Tannenbaum Holiday Display and Auction, donations of gift items for the festively decorated Museum Bookstore downstairs has now expanded into a Christmas Gift Shop.

The O Tannenbaum Holiday Display and Auction, a fundraiser for the Tioga County Historical Society, will open on Nov. 7 and run through Dec. 12, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to bid on the trees and wreaths, and can browse through the Christmas Gift Shop.

The museum is located at 110 Front St. in Historic Downtown Owego, and just past Draper Park.

You can visit www.tiogahistory.com to learn more.