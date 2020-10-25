Riger Marketing Communications hires Media and Account Coordinator

Riger Marketing Communications has added Harold (Hal) Stewart to its staff as Media and Account Coordinator. Stewart joined Riger after working in several marketing and leadership roles, most recently in radio and digital advertising.

A graduate of SUNY Cortland (BA in History), the Syracuse native brings his experience in client service, digital/social/SEM, and media sales/coordination to the agency.

Stewart will work closely with Riger’s media buyer and account leads, meet with clients to assess their needs, and help develop and implement media recommendations, strategies and overall plans.

Riger Marketing Communications serves clients throughout New York and Pennsylvania. The agency is a member of the American Association of Advertising Agencies and the Public Relations Society of America.