Helping Hands Food Pantry accepting sign-ups for holiday food boxes

Helping Hands Food Pantry, which serves the residents of Berkshire, Richford and Speedsville, is now accepting requests for holiday food boxes. Residents may sign up by calling Emily 657-8158 or Joan 657-2501.

Requests must be made by Nov. 5. Pick up of food boxes will be on Saturday, Nov. 21 for Thanksgiving and Saturday, Dec. 19 for Christmas at the pantry located in the Berkshire Community Hall.

Pick up times will be assigned at sign up. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the pantry can call the numbers above.