Girl Scouts save Waterman Storybook Trail, preserving legacy

The innovative Nokomis Trail of Tails storybook trail is back and better than ever. Girl Scout Troop 40514 and The Waterman Center would like to invite the community to the grand reopening of the beloved storybook trail on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2:15 p.m. Bring your family and a blanket to sit on.

Girl Scouts Emily and Eleanora will be talking about their project and presenting book readings at the Opening of the trail at 2:15 p.m. While this is an outdoor presentation, masks and social distancing are still required.

Originally created by Girl Scout Troop 99 in 2009, Emily and Eleanora repaired, refurbished, and revitalized every component for their Silver Award project. They remade and painted storybook characters, they re-imagined the book boxes that hold laminated storybooks, and moved everything to a new location.

The event is subject to change due to circumstances and recommendations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, so stay up to date by RSVP’ing on the Waterman Center Facebook event page. Families are welcome and encouraged to visit the trail any time.

Those that helped out to fund the project include Troop # 40514 Girl Scout Cookie Community Partners – Confection Connection in Owego, Originals in Owego, Gigi’s Place in Apalachin, River Rock Diner Owego, and Rossi Pizza in Johnson City. They helped the girls by selling Girl Scout Cookies in their businesses when COVID stopped in person Cookies Sales.

Members of the community that attended the Troop #40514 Garage Sale this summer, purchased plants from the re-homing plant project, and those that purchased cookies directly from the girls also contributed to the project.

For more information, call the Waterman Center at (607) 625-2221.