COVID-19 Public Notification

In a press release from Tioga County’s Public Health Department, they wrote that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has been identified at the following Tioga County business: Donna’s Styling Salon in Spencer, and between the dates of Oct. 14 and Oct. 16.

Anyone who was at that business during that time should self quarantine for 14-day from the date of their exposure.

In the release they further stated, “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited Donna’s Styling Salon on the dates listed above. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department.”

A list of COVID-19 testing locations in the area can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.