COVID-19 Public Notification

Posted By: psadvert October 22, 2020

In a press release from Tioga County’s Public Health Department, they wrote that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has been identified at the following Tioga  County business: Donna’s Styling Salon in Spencer, and between the dates of Oct. 14 and Oct. 16.  

Anyone who was at that business during that time should self quarantine for 14-day from the date of their exposure.  

In the release they further stated, “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited Donna’s Styling Salon on  the dates listed above. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care  provider and their local health department.”

A list of COVID-19 testing locations in the area can be  found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "COVID-19 Public Notification"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*