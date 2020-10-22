Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 7, 2020, property located at Victory Hill Road, Town of Richford, from Riaz Wahid to Christina and John Shutts Jr. for $19,000.

On Oct. 7, 2020, property located at West River Road, Town of Nichols, from James and John Branston to Paul Campbell for $150,000.

On Oct. 7, 2020, property located at 632 S. Main St., Town of Nichols, from Michael Campbell to Amy and Alexis Parillo for $26,000.

On Oct. 8, 2020, property located at McMaster Street, Village of Owego, from Roger and Donna Patterson to Thomas Clark for $169,000.

On Oct. 8, 2020, property located at 374 Collins Rd., Town of Barton, from Carrie Pearson to Amber Austin-Elchak and Richard Elchak for $215,000.

On Oct. 8, 2020, property located at 334 Main St., Village of Owego, from Gateway Ministries Inc. to Jay Lovelass and Erin Youngman for $180,000.

On Oct. 9, 2020, property located at 3925 St. Rt. 38B, Town of Newark Valley, from Adam and Donna Hewell to Michael and Shawna Dougher Jr. for $230,000.

On Oct. 9, 2020, property located at 2454 St. Rt. 34, Town of Barton, from Samuel Perkins to Harry Jayne for $14,000.

On Oct. 9, 2020, property located at 4 Athens St., Village of Waverly, from David and Terrie Lawrence to Jasminne Ayers and Austin Turcsik for $87,980.

On Oct. 9, 2020, property located at 30 Storm Lane, Town of Candor, from Allyn and Helen Storm to JT Whitmore Properties LLC for $150,000.

On Oct. 9, 2020, property located at 351 Ketchum Hollow, Town of Candor, from Margarite Cornwell and Terry Decker to Gregory Campbell for $2,500.

On Oct. 9, 2020, property located at 270 Moore Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Paul and Cheryl Passanante to Kelly Yale-Suda for $219,000.

On Oct. 9, 2020, property located at 210 N. Main St., Village of Spencer, from Grand Vail Real Estate LLC to Spencer Storage LLC for $125,000.

On Oct. 9, 2020, property located at 1646 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Yukon Valley Retreat LLC to Ryan Lounsberry and John Cornick for $160,000.

On Oct. 9, 2020, property located at 812 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Franklin Robbins to Michael Engle for $100,000.

On Oct. 9, 2020, property located at 399 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from William Gamble and Marnie Streit to Douglas Stack and Alexandra Noldy for $152,000.

On Oct. 9, 2020, property located at 23 Patricia Lane, Town of Spencer, from Lorie Vanatta to James Dowdell for $140,000.

On Oct. 13, 2020, property located at 30 Holiday Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Brian and Amy Mason to Cristina Carreon and Jeffrey Bradley for $172,872.

On Oct. 13, 2020, property located at 60 Cady Ave., Village of Nichols, from William and Sandra Thomas to Heather Hoffman for $130,000.

On Oct. 13, 2020, property located at 12 Crescent Dr., Town of Owego, from Joseph and Jessica Zwierzynski to Jason and Laura Davis for $182,500.