Riverview in Owego identified as COVID-19 hotspot

Tioga County Chair Martha Sauerbrey has been in close communication with Tioga County Public Health and Riverview Rehabilitation and Nursing in Owego regarding a surge in COVID-19 cases at the nursing home. As of Oct. 19, according to a release from the Public Health Department, there are numerous residents and staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility has also lost two residents to the virus.

Lisa McCafferty, Public Health director, stated, “Riverview is working closely with us and the New York State Department of Health to get a handle on the current situation.” Efforts to control the virus are ongoing. Staff continue to be tested on a weekly basis at the facility, and all residents were tested early on and continue to be monitored during the outbreak.

The release also explained that Riverview continues to communicate with family members of residents at the facility to keep them informed of the ongoing situation. New York State guidelines require staff to go through daily health screenings when entering the building and requires them to wear surgical masks to guard against any potential asymptomatic spread. Staff members are also required to be tested at least once a week for COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit covid19.tiogacountyny.com. Family members of residents at Riverview are encouraged to call the facility directly with any questions.