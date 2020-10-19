Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello there! How are you this fine day? I’m here to bust the myth that feral cats cannot be socialized. I came here as a five month old kitten five years ago. I was the original Wild Thing.

The lady that lives here with us, Nancy, named me Spitfire. Does that say anything to you?

When she took me to the vet to get me checked out the vet said you named this kitten right, we need to give him a little something to sedate him so we can look at him.

I was completely out of control. I would hiss a warning but would immediately follow up with lunging, biting and scratching. Nobody wanted to be the one that had to hold me for dispensing of medicine, etc.

However, over time I started to trust Nancy. If someone comes at you everyday with nothing but love, food and treats you start to relax your judgments of them. Maybe they aren’t so bad after all.

I have been here for five years now and I love Nancy as much as she loves me and that is saying something. I love it when she strokes and pets me. How could you get mad at someone that puts food in front of you every day and gives you treats every night before you go to bed.

She brushes me and caresses my chin; I really like that. No one who knew me when I first came here would believe how much I have changed. They say love never fails. I believe they are right.

