Tioga Ridge Runners to host Snowmobile Safety Course

On Sunday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Tioga Ridge Runners will host a free New York State Snowmobile Safety Course at the Owego Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego.

The course is open to snowmobilers age ten through 99-plus. New York State law requires anyone age ten to 18 to provide a copy of their birth certificate to prove their age.

New York State law requires anyone age ten to 18 to successfully complete this safety course before operating a snowmobile on the state’s trail system.

To register, email Ellie Theurer at elmaeh@hotmail.com or (607) 239-1175.