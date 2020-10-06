Governor adds New Mexico to travel advisory

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New Mexico has been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine, according to the advisory, applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

“Mass gatherings cause infections, which cause a cluster; a cluster causes community spread – that is the natural evolution of things unless we intervene and stop the cycle,” Governor Cuomo said. 

 The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

 

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Delaware 
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Idaho
  • Iowa
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island  
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming 

 

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – 5,222 tests were conducted, yielding 291 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 91,137 tests were conducted yielding 1,102 positives or a 1.20 percent positivity rate.

 

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – the average rate of positive tests is 5.5 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 1.20 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 21 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6.9 percent of the state’s population.

  

New York State is conducting focused testing in areas in hot spot communities, predominately in Brooklyn and Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties. The state is also deploying rapid testing machines in those communities. The top 20 ZIP codes for highest positivity in these counties are available below:

 

COUNTY

ZIP

% POSITIVE 10/5

% POSITIVE 10/4

% POSITIVE – 3 DAY AVG

% POSITIVE – 7 DAY AVG

% POSITIVE – 14 DAY AVG

Orange

10950

17.7%

12.2%

15.3%

17.3%

17.9%

Rockland

10952

13.8%

17.9%

15.0%

13.2%

13.3%

Rockland

10977

14.5%

15.7%

13.5%

12.8%

12.6%

Kings

11223

4.0%

5.1%

7.6%

7.8%

7.2%

Rockland

10901

8.2%

4.8%

6.8%

7.1%

6.8%

Kings

11230

5.1%

9.3%

7.8%

7.0%

6.4%

Kings

11210

7.1%

7.0%

7.0%

5.9%

5.5%

Queens

11367

10.2%

3.9%

6.4%

5.7%

4.9%

Kings

11219

5.5%

6.3%

5.0%

4.9%

5.6%

Kings

11204

6.4%

10.7%

6.7%

4.8%

5.4%

Kings

11229

3.9%

6.8%

4.20%

4.5%

4.3%

Orange

12550

2.8%

5.8%

5.1%

3.9%

2.9%

Queens

11691

4.5%

2.2%

3.0%

3.3%

3.0%

Kings

11249

5.5%

1.1%

3.2%

2.9%

2.6%

Kings

11218

2.9%

2.7%

3.4%

2.9%

2.7%

Kings

11235

3.2%

2.8%

3.2%

2.7%

2.6%

Kings

11234

1.6%

4.3%

2.5%

2.5%

2.2%

Kings

11220

3.0%

4.7%

3.2%

2.0%

1.5%

Queens

11432

1.0%

2.8%

2.4%

1.9%

1.8%

Queens

11385

2.3%

3.3%

2.3%

1.8%

1.3%

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 507 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 6establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

 

  • Bronx – 1
  • Nassau – 5

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 705 (+69)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 118
  • Hospital Counties – 36
  • Number ICU – 158 (+9)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 72 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 77,192 (+51)
  • Deaths – 9
  • Total Deaths – 25,536

 

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

0.8%

0.7%

1.0%

Central New York

0.8%

0.8%

1.8%

Finger Lakes

0.6%

1.0%

0.8%

Long Island

0.9%

0.9%

1.1%

Mid-Hudson

1.4%

1.9%

2.5%

Mohawk Valley

0.4%

0.5%

0.6%

New York City

1.4%

1.5%

1.4%

North Country

0.3%

0.8%

0.3%

Southern Tier

1.1%

0.7%

1.8%

Western New York

1.1%

1.2%

1.6%

 

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Bronx

1.0%

1.4%

1.4%

Brooklyn

2.4%

2.5%

2.1%

Manhattan

0.7%

0.7%

0.7%

Queens

1.3%

1.6%

1.3%

Staten Island

1.1%

1.1%

1.8%

 

Of the 466,908 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,218

17

Allegany

128

3

Broome

2,026

52

Cattaraugus

311

4

Cayuga

232

1

Chautauqua

636

4

Chemung

785

38

Chenango

263

1

Clinton

173

3

Columbia

609

1

Cortland

237

14

Delaware

143

2

Dutchess

5,205

18

Erie

11,864

66

Essex

172

1

Franklin

70

0

Fulton

350

2

Genesee

351

5

Greene

353

5

Hamilton

15

0

Herkimer

349

1

Jefferson

176

0

Lewis

53

0

Livingston

212

1

Madison

505

2

Monroe

6,248

28

Montgomery

241

3

Nassau

47,392

90

Niagara

1,840

6

NYC

247,452

567

Oneida

2,483

3

Onondaga

4,593

37

Ontario

500

9

Orange

12,493

55

Orleans

338

1

Oswego

529

6

Otsego

353

6

Putnam

1,656

4

Rensselaer

952

7

Rockland

16,190

119

Saratoga

1,103

3

Schenectady

1,430

1

Schoharie

87

0

Schuyler

58

1

Seneca

112

1

St. Lawrence

337

1

Steuben

570

30

Suffolk

46,980

89

Sullivan

1,623

7

Tioga

284

6

Tompkins

455

4

Ulster

2,329

5

Warren

419

3

Washington

310

3

Wayne

337

2

Westchester

38,567

52

Wyoming

144

2

Yates

67

1

 

Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,536. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Erie

1

Kings

2

Orange

1

Queens

2

Richmond

1

Steuben

1

Suffolk

1
