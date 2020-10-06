Governor adds New Mexico to travel advisory

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New Mexico has been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine, according to the advisory, applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

“Mass gatherings cause infections, which cause a cluster; a cluster causes community spread – that is the natural evolution of things unless we intervene and stop the cycle,” Governor Cuomo said.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – 5,222 tests were conducted, yielding 291 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 91,137 tests were conducted yielding 1,102 positives or a 1.20 percent positivity rate.

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – the average rate of positive tests is 5.5 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 1.20 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 21 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6.9 percent of the state’s population.

New York State is conducting focused testing in areas in hot spot communities, predominately in Brooklyn and Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties. The state is also deploying rapid testing machines in those communities. The top 20 ZIP codes for highest positivity in these counties are available below:

COUNTY ZIP % POSITIVE 10/5 % POSITIVE 10/4 % POSITIVE – 3 DAY AVG % POSITIVE – 7 DAY AVG % POSITIVE – 14 DAY AVG Orange 10950 17.7% 12.2% 15.3% 17.3% 17.9% Rockland 10952 13.8% 17.9% 15.0% 13.2% 13.3% Rockland 10977 14.5% 15.7% 13.5% 12.8% 12.6% Kings 11223 4.0% 5.1% 7.6% 7.8% 7.2% Rockland 10901 8.2% 4.8% 6.8% 7.1% 6.8% Kings 11230 5.1% 9.3% 7.8% 7.0% 6.4% Kings 11210 7.1% 7.0% 7.0% 5.9% 5.5% Queens 11367 10.2% 3.9% 6.4% 5.7% 4.9% Kings 11219 5.5% 6.3% 5.0% 4.9% 5.6% Kings 11204 6.4% 10.7% 6.7% 4.8% 5.4% Kings 11229 3.9% 6.8% 4.20% 4.5% 4.3% Orange 12550 2.8% 5.8% 5.1% 3.9% 2.9% Queens 11691 4.5% 2.2% 3.0% 3.3% 3.0% Kings 11249 5.5% 1.1% 3.2% 2.9% 2.6% Kings 11218 2.9% 2.7% 3.4% 2.9% 2.7% Kings 11235 3.2% 2.8% 3.2% 2.7% 2.6% Kings 11234 1.6% 4.3% 2.5% 2.5% 2.2% Kings 11220 3.0% 4.7% 3.2% 2.0% 1.5% Queens 11432 1.0% 2.8% 2.4% 1.9% 1.8% Queens 11385 2.3% 3.3% 2.3% 1.8% 1.3%

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 507 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 6establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Bronx – 1

Nassau – 5

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 705 (+69)

Patients Newly Admitted – 118

Hospital Counties – 36

Number ICU – 158 (+9)

Number ICU with Intubation – 72 (+2)

Total Discharges – 77,192 (+51)

Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 25,536

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.8% 0.7% 1.0% Central New York 0.8% 0.8% 1.8% Finger Lakes 0.6% 1.0% 0.8% Long Island 0.9% 0.9% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.4% 1.9% 2.5% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.5% 0.6% New York City 1.4% 1.5% 1.4% North Country 0.3% 0.8% 0.3% Southern Tier 1.1% 0.7% 1.8% Western New York 1.1% 1.2% 1.6%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 1.0% 1.4% 1.4% Brooklyn 2.4% 2.5% 2.1% Manhattan 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% Queens 1.3% 1.6% 1.3% Staten Island 1.1% 1.1% 1.8%

Of the 466,908 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,218 17 Allegany 128 3 Broome 2,026 52 Cattaraugus 311 4 Cayuga 232 1 Chautauqua 636 4 Chemung 785 38 Chenango 263 1 Clinton 173 3 Columbia 609 1 Cortland 237 14 Delaware 143 2 Dutchess 5,205 18 Erie 11,864 66 Essex 172 1 Franklin 70 0 Fulton 350 2 Genesee 351 5 Greene 353 5 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 349 1 Jefferson 176 0 Lewis 53 0 Livingston 212 1 Madison 505 2 Monroe 6,248 28 Montgomery 241 3 Nassau 47,392 90 Niagara 1,840 6 NYC 247,452 567 Oneida 2,483 3 Onondaga 4,593 37 Ontario 500 9 Orange 12,493 55 Orleans 338 1 Oswego 529 6 Otsego 353 6 Putnam 1,656 4 Rensselaer 952 7 Rockland 16,190 119 Saratoga 1,103 3 Schenectady 1,430 1 Schoharie 87 0 Schuyler 58 1 Seneca 112 1 St. Lawrence 337 1 Steuben 570 30 Suffolk 46,980 89 Sullivan 1,623 7 Tioga 284 6 Tompkins 455 4 Ulster 2,329 5 Warren 419 3 Washington 310 3 Wayne 337 2 Westchester 38,567 52 Wyoming 144 2 Yates 67 1

Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,536. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: