Governor adds New Mexico to travel advisory

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New Mexico has been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed.
The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine, according to the advisory, applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
“Mass gatherings cause infections, which cause a cluster; a cluster causes community spread – that is the natural evolution of things unless we intervene and stop the cycle,” Governor Cuomo said.
The full, updated travel advisory list is below:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – 5,222 tests were conducted, yielding 291 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 91,137 tests were conducted yielding 1,102 positives or a 1.20 percent positivity rate.
New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – the average rate of positive tests is 5.5 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 1.20 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 21 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6.9 percent of the state’s population.
New York State is conducting focused testing in areas in hot spot communities, predominately in Brooklyn and Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties. The state is also deploying rapid testing machines in those communities. The top 20 ZIP codes for highest positivity in these counties are available below:
|
COUNTY
|
ZIP
|
% POSITIVE 10/5
|
% POSITIVE 10/4
|
% POSITIVE – 3 DAY AVG
|
% POSITIVE – 7 DAY AVG
|
% POSITIVE – 14 DAY AVG
|
Orange
|
10950
|
17.7%
|
12.2%
|
15.3%
|
17.3%
|
17.9%
|
Rockland
|
10952
|
13.8%
|
17.9%
|
15.0%
|
13.2%
|
13.3%
|
Rockland
|
10977
|
14.5%
|
15.7%
|
13.5%
|
12.8%
|
12.6%
|
Kings
|
11223
|
4.0%
|
5.1%
|
7.6%
|
7.8%
|
7.2%
|
Rockland
|
10901
|
8.2%
|
4.8%
|
6.8%
|
7.1%
|
6.8%
|
Kings
|
11230
|
5.1%
|
9.3%
|
7.8%
|
7.0%
|
6.4%
|
Kings
|
11210
|
7.1%
|
7.0%
|
7.0%
|
5.9%
|
5.5%
|
Queens
|
11367
|
10.2%
|
3.9%
|
6.4%
|
5.7%
|
4.9%
|
Kings
|
11219
|
5.5%
|
6.3%
|
5.0%
|
4.9%
|
5.6%
|
Kings
|
11204
|
6.4%
|
10.7%
|
6.7%
|
4.8%
|
5.4%
|
Kings
|
11229
|
3.9%
|
6.8%
|
4.20%
|
4.5%
|
4.3%
|
Orange
|
12550
|
2.8%
|
5.8%
|
5.1%
|
3.9%
|
2.9%
|
Queens
|
11691
|
4.5%
|
2.2%
|
3.0%
|
3.3%
|
3.0%
|
Kings
|
11249
|
5.5%
|
1.1%
|
3.2%
|
2.9%
|
2.6%
|
Kings
|
11218
|
2.9%
|
2.7%
|
3.4%
|
2.9%
|
2.7%
|
Kings
|
11235
|
3.2%
|
2.8%
|
3.2%
|
2.7%
|
2.6%
|
Kings
|
11234
|
1.6%
|
4.3%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.2%
|
Kings
|
11220
|
3.0%
|
4.7%
|
3.2%
|
2.0%
|
1.5%
|
Queens
|
11432
|
1.0%
|
2.8%
|
2.4%
|
1.9%
|
1.8%
|
Queens
|
11385
|
2.3%
|
3.3%
|
2.3%
|
1.8%
|
1.3%
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 507 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 6establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:
- Bronx – 1
- Nassau – 5
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 705 (+69)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 118
- Hospital Counties – 36
- Number ICU – 158 (+9)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 72 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 77,192 (+51)
- Deaths – 9
- Total Deaths – 25,536
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Capital Region
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
1.0%
|
Central New York
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
1.8%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.6%
|
1.0%
|
0.8%
|
Long Island
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
1.1%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1.4%
|
1.9%
|
2.5%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.4%
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|
New York City
|
1.4%
|
1.5%
|
1.4%
|
North Country
|
0.3%
|
0.8%
|
0.3%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.1%
|
0.7%
|
1.8%
|
Western New York
|
1.1%
|
1.2%
|
1.6%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Bronx
|
1.0%
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
Brooklyn
|
2.4%
|
2.5%
|
2.1%
|
Manhattan
|
0.7%
|
0.7%
|
0.7%
|
Queens
|
1.3%
|
1.6%
|
1.3%
|
Staten Island
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.8%
Of the 466,908 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
3,218
|
17
|
Allegany
|
128
|
3
|
Broome
|
2,026
|
52
|
Cattaraugus
|
311
|
4
|
Cayuga
|
232
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
636
|
4
|
Chemung
|
785
|
38
|
Chenango
|
263
|
1
|
Clinton
|
173
|
3
|
Columbia
|
609
|
1
|
Cortland
|
237
|
14
|
Delaware
|
143
|
2
|
Dutchess
|
5,205
|
18
|
Erie
|
11,864
|
66
|
Essex
|
172
|
1
|
Franklin
|
70
|
0
|
Fulton
|
350
|
2
|
Genesee
|
351
|
5
|
Greene
|
353
|
5
|
Hamilton
|
15
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
349
|
1
|
Jefferson
|
176
|
0
|
Lewis
|
53
|
0
|
Livingston
|
212
|
1
|
Madison
|
505
|
2
|
Monroe
|
6,248
|
28
|
Montgomery
|
241
|
3
|
Nassau
|
47,392
|
90
|
Niagara
|
1,840
|
6
|
NYC
|
247,452
|
567
|
Oneida
|
2,483
|
3
|
Onondaga
|
4,593
|
37
|
Ontario
|
500
|
9
|
Orange
|
12,493
|
55
|
Orleans
|
338
|
1
|
Oswego
|
529
|
6
|
Otsego
|
353
|
6
|
Putnam
|
1,656
|
4
|
Rensselaer
|
952
|
7
|
Rockland
|
16,190
|
119
|
Saratoga
|
1,103
|
3
|
Schenectady
|
1,430
|
1
|
Schoharie
|
87
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
58
|
1
|
Seneca
|
112
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
337
|
1
|
Steuben
|
570
|
30
|
Suffolk
|
46,980
|
89
|
Sullivan
|
1,623
|
7
|
Tioga
|
284
|
6
|
Tompkins
|
455
|
4
|
Ulster
|
2,329
|
5
|
Warren
|
419
|
3
|
Washington
|
310
|
3
|
Wayne
|
337
|
2
|
Westchester
|
38,567
|
52
|
Wyoming
|
144
|
2
|
Yates
|
67
|
1
Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,536. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Erie
|
1
|
Kings
|
2
|
Orange
|
1
|
Queens
|
2
|
Richmond
|
1
|
Steuben
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
1
