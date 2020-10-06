COVID death reported in Tioga County

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, reported that the Public Health Department continues to investigate the large number of COVID-19 cases in Tioga County. She also announced another resident has passed from a COVID-19 infection.

In a release on Tuesday, Chairwoman Sauerbrey stated, “I want to send our condolences to the individual’s family and friends and ask for God’s peace for them.”

Chairwoman Sauerbrey also reminded residents to do more, to be more aware, and to take precautions as they go about their daily routine.

“Wear your mask, wash your hands, stay with social distancing and we can reduce our numbers and remain healthy,” said Chairwoman Sauerbrey.