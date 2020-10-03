Owego Elks Lodge presents Annual Service Awards

Last month, the Owego Elks Lodge 1039 presented its Annual Service Awards to Anita Martin, Kevin Cumm, Connie Sternberg, Karen Demetros, and Tonya Bender at a ceremony at the Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

The Elks recognized Anita Martin as Elk of the Year for her continued support of the Lodge and its community events. Martin, proprietor of Classy Glass, is a long-time member of the Elks and has been an officer in past years.

In a release, a representative from the Elks Lodge stated, “Her energy, dedication, and creativity are a vital force in the Owego Lodge.”

The Owego Lodge also recognized Kevin Cumm, chairman of the Trustees Committee, as this year’s Officer of the Year for his outstanding service and commitment. Cumm, a retired engineer from Lockheed Martin, is also involved with the Owego United Methodist Church.

The release stated, “Using his engineering background and problem-solving skills, he has made many significant improvements in the 120-year-old building that houses the Owego Lodge.”

The Owego Lodge also recognized Connie Sternberg as Citizen of the Year for her tireless support of the United Way Dancing with the Stars. In addition to her support of Dancing United, Sternberg, who taught Special Education at the Ithaca School District before her retirement, is also a court appointed special advocate with Accord.

The Owego Lodge awarded a Special Award to new members Karen Demetros and Tonya Bender to recognize their support and contributions to the Lodge.

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 is a non-profit organization that supports a variety of local community programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free and help youth develop lifelong skills, provide scholarships to send students to college, offer time and resources to meet the needs of today’s Veterans, and provide support and facilities to local charitable organizations and our community.

They added, in the release, “All Elks believe that charity is the greatest of all virtues and that by sharing and giving, we have the power to replace sorrow and despair with hope and confidence.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Owego Elks Lodge, contact them through Facebook, or email to OwegoElks.events@gmail.com.

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 is part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.