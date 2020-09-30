Readers’ Column for the week of September

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

As of Sept. 28, Ken Brinkman of the Apalachin Fire Department has served 62 years!

~

To the person who inquired about absentee ballots without computer access: you can call the Tioga County offices at (607) 687-8261 and request one by mail. I do hope this helps; everyone needs to have a voice and a vote!

~

On a road in Newark Valley there is a trailer with a number of pet rabbits left out in the front yard. They are not in pens and have no shelter. They are almost hit in the road. They are there early in the morning and are there in the yard at dusk. If people cannot take care of their pets they should not have them.

~

About the county recycling, I have talked to people that haul trash away and they tell me some of the recyclables end up in the landfill anyway. So if part of our recycling ends up in the landfill why are we paying for all of it to be recycled? What we are going to see is more trash on the side of the road and some put in the regular trash. Seems to me that the so called leaders of Tioga county could come up with a feasible plan instead of passing the buck to the private haulers and more than likely double our rates. We as taxpayers pay you to lead, so lead!

~

“Did you see Hidden Figures? I was in high school when that was happening. It would have changed all our lives if we had been told that Black women were so smart, they were the only ones who could get a rocket to outer space and back! There are probably 200,000 Black scientists who don’t exist today because they denied that to us.” — Geoffrey Canada, President of the Harlem Children’s Zone.

~

The spike in COVID infections at SUNY Oneonta was traced to parties that ignored the rules. The spike and death in Horseheads was traced to a church that ignored the rules. The spike and seven deaths in Maine traced to a wedding that ignored the rules. The spike in COVID infections at the University of Alabama traced to parties that ignored the rules. The spike in Korea was traced to a church that ignored the rules. Notice the common thread. Stop with the denial and the “my rights” BS. Your rights stop when using them to harm others.

~

I am disgusted that too many people think the Declaration of Independence said “some men are created equal” and that Jesus said “love some of your neighbors” and it is thus okay to discriminate against certain people. I am amazed that these people cannot comprehend that if discrimination is allowed they could be the victims.

~

It was explained to me that the discrepancy in the OACSD tax bill was due to a property or properties under the PILOT program. Isn’t it time to put a stop to this program? It seems to me municipalities are getting almost blackmailed, in many cases (not ALL but many), at the end of the time period. Either the Town is held up for yet another tax break, the property is abandoned entirely, or the property has been left to deteriorate to the point it’s not worth much of anything anyway. Look at the difference in your tax bills and see if you don’t agree; this needs to stop.

~

How much will taking your recycling to a recycling station cost you? A person who drives 10 miles to a recycling station every other week will incur a cost of $306.80, based on a driving cost of .59 a mile.

~

Every member of New York’s Congressional delegation except one, our own Tom Reed, signed a letter to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, asking him to stop withholding funds from the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program. Firefighters from our area volunteered to work at the WTC after 9/11 and suffered health consequences for it. Really disappointed in Tom Reed.

~

Why is there indiscriminate burning going on, open, untended fires at night, brush and tree burning and accelerants thrown on. Pollution from particulates in smoke and burning petroleum products, gasoline, etc. This is irresponsible. If you have any area of land, compost the material to provide wildlife, insect habitat and food. If not, your town has brush pick up schedules. Consider the wildfires. This area will have no rain for a week or more. Frost will kill vegetation and it will dry. One ember will cause destruction here and high cost in municipal resources, in animal and human life, and higher insurance cost. Moron-ism seems to be an ongoing epidemic. You seem to get your “fix” from raging bonfires and destruction with no thought of the health or well being of yourself, your children, your pets and animals, your neighbors, or this country.

~

Cuomo must address his overspending. New Yorkers can no longer keep paying these high ridiculous taxes. People are leaving in droves. He’s going to run out of millionaires and it’s going to fall on the middle class. I cannot see how anyone thinks Cuomo is a wonderful governor. He’s got to be the worst in the nation. I guess anyone who likes Cuomo must be getting a subsidy from him and doesn’t mind the high prices, because they do not have to pay them. That’s the only thing I can figure.

~

I read someplace a person can remember only four numbers at one time so if you call somebody and leave a message, break it up into four group digits or else they won’t get the whole message.

~

Can somebody please explain why the Apalachin ambulance is going every morning to Binghamton University around 6 a.m.? If it’s the COVID testing standby or something, that’s inappropriate. There are multiple agencies that cover that area. First of all, Binghamton University has its own ambulance, second, there is Vestal EMS, and third, there is Superior Ambulance. Those are all career groups. Should not be using a small community’s ambulance for standby there. They have other resources than what is available here. Whoever is approving this needs to stop it.

~

Another great reason for living in New York State. Thank you to the crew who got the Hiawatha Bridge open so quickly. It looks great! Thank you so much for the awesome job. Also, opening and allowing traffic across the highway bridge while you were repairing that was also awesome. Thanks again, that’s why we have no problem paying our New York State taxes because we have wonderful benefits. If you are not familiar with what other states go through, you should go visit, keep your eyes open and see how horrible it is in a lot of other places. We are truly blessed to have such a great group and to the Tioga County and Owego DOT’s, thanks for the super work!

~

So, King Cuomo put New York State in this financial mess that it’s in. Now he’s blaming Trump for not giving him money to bale the state out. Well sorry King Cuomo, it is your entire fault and I do have a suggestion. Give up your salary, which would help a lot with the problems we have in New York State; and don’t raise my taxes, because I didn’t put us in this mess. You have no understanding of finances and how the state should really work. I say you should leave your office and let someone in there that knows how to run this state effectively, like a republican governor.

~

If you really want to see me, please call ahead. I no longer can do a 4-minute mile. If my legs are elevated because they are tired, it has been suggested not to change position too rapidly or falls can be expected. This tortoise would love to see you if you have the patience not to sprint off like the hare.

~

I see in Candor they’re looking for another police officer, like we really need one with a price tag of over $72,000 a year. No wonder our taxes are so high!

~

No, you missed the point! Wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing is living life prepared. COVID-19 is deadly and cannot be dismissed as another flu. Ignoring this fact is detrimental.

~

The bridge on Newark Valley and Brown Road has been closed now for several weeks. I just recently heard it’s not going to be fixed, it’s a county owned bridge. So, all the cars that deliver packages on that end have to go all the way down 38, on the Berkshire end of Brown Road, travel down to the other end, come back and then get on 38; the same for buses, mail trucks, and any kind of delivery. I wonder how the snowplows are going to do it. Why can’t that be fixed? If it’s a money issue, there has to be money someplace in the state to fix that. This is such an inconvenience for the people that live on Brown Road. Now I read that recycling may be done also. Why are we even staying here?

~

I may have a white skin color, but my heart beats in a pink case as all hearts of all nations of all the world. We must overcome diversity, for God made all of us and loves all of us just as we are.

~

I just talked to a very nice hard-working man and he’s not going to vote because he said it’s not going to affect him one way or another because he’s low income, like most everybody here. You need to vote, one way or another. That one vote counts! Do your part and get out and vote.

~

I am looking for a bible believing church that meets on Saturday, the true Sabbath. Please, if anyone knows of one, let me know in this column. It would need to be within one half hour of the Berkshire area.

National Political Viewpoints

And, of course there are only three types of people that would support Joe “whatever you say Nancy” Biden. They are either an idiot, a die- hard democrat or someone who thinks the government owes them everything and does nothing but take and contribute nothing to society. I was a democrat until Andrew “Sonny” Cuomo, Chuck “Clueless Schumer and Barack “Fooled you twice” Obama.

~

Talk about desperation. The Socialist Democrats know they can’t win in a fair and square election. That’s why the vote by mail nonsense and now threats. If you don’t elect Sleepy Joe, we’ll burn everything down. Seriously! And they think this approach is going to help them? NOT!

~

With the current political climate, and hearing people bring up the subject of socialism and more socialism. What do we have now? A leader and one party that wants everything their way or if you disagree, you are trash. Isn’t that the communist way? What happens in China and the USSR with Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin, think about it.

~

Psychological projection is a defense mechanism in which the human ego defends itself against unconscious impulses or qualities (both positive and negative) by denying their existence in themselves while attributing them to others. For example, bullies may project their own feelings of vulnerability onto the target. It incorporates blame shifting and can manifest as shame dumping. This is from Wikipedia. Sound familiar? Listen to Donald Trump’s attacks. Often he is berating others with the exact words that have been used against him. He is protecting his fragile ego. I can remember in grade school if a bully taunted you, you would respond, “I know you are but what am I?” Looking back on my childhood bullies, I realized how hard their home lives had been, causing them to behave in the way they did. With new revelations about the Trump family and his upbringing, one must feel sorry for this man. He is thrust into a situation he is not qualified for. Those who surround him know this and push their own agendas by stroking and praising him. This is a very dangerous situation. Why do you think there is no platform he is running on? Watch what you wish for when thinking Trump is an answer. It is not him you are voting for.

~

Every once in a while, more often anymore, it’s good to remind ourselves that the majority of people in this country, regardless of their chosen political party, are conservative in their values and thinking. The left knows this, but hates to admit it. Those on the left make more noise and do more outlandish things, but in spite of the volume they create THEY are the minority!

~

A lot of folks feel like I do. I tune in to watch a football game, NOT to watch a bunch of spoiled and overpaid juvenile brats display their ignorance by kneeling when the National Anthem is played. Continuing to do so results in many of us not tuning in or having anything to do with the NFL or any other organization displaying continued ignorance and childish behavior! Take that to the bank, professional sports team owners. You WILL feel it in the wallet very soon!

~

A few observations: The Atlantic article author did NOT say it was false AND reporters from other media organizations, including Fox news, verified it. The method for determining the COLA increase in Social Security is set by law. The president has no say in it. Tom Reed is a member of the House of Representatives, not the Senate – a stellar week for misinformation by those who refuse to do research. In addition, where is the ACA (Obamacare) replacement? Why is Trump at the Supreme Court supporting the Texas lawsuit asking to declare the ACA unconstitutional, a ruling that would remove the requirement to cover pre-existing conditions? Where is the check from Mexico? Why is COVID-19 still here? It was supposed to vanish by summer.

~

Donald Trump is really getting desperate now. Last time I checked, Trump is the president of ALL of the United States, not just the red states. He had the audacity to say that the red states are doing well and the COVID-19 problem is with the blue states. He also thinks he is smarter than the doctors who have medical degrees and who have consistently stated that the vaccines will NOT be ready for use before the end of the year, much less by the election in November. All Trump is concerned about is winning the election, regardless of how many lies and mistruths he tells. He is not a president who cares about all of the people in the United States; he only cares about himself and his re-election.

~

The person who wrote in last week saying if we vote for Trump, “We are either rich, a die hard Republican, or just plain stupid. Well I’m not rich with money; I’m rich with family and good friends. I’m not a die hard Republican, I’m a Republican, and thirdly I graduated from high school, so if that makes me stupid at least I am a happy poor, stupid Republican with good family and friends. I’m still waiting for anyone from the Democratic Party to tell us what they would have done differently about the COVID-19 when it hit us. Trump closed the border between China and us while Biden called Trump hysterical, a xenophobic, and a fear monger, and Pelosi was telling people to come down to Chinatown because everything is fine. Trump never called the virus a hoax; he called the Ukraine hearings that were going on at the time a hoax. He never told anyone to drink bleach, which is what Harris is spewing. He never called the military dead suckers and losers. Why is the person or persons remaining anonymous who made this statement?

~

Seriously? Do those of you who support Joe and his puppeteers want to talk about “moral compass” and empathy when your candidate is pro-abortion? The taking of a human life? When the human in question is unable to defend itself? And he chooses the party platform over the teachings of his Faith? Come on, man!

~

I am a registered Democrat and have been for the last 45 years. I will admit for the first time I voted for Mr. Donald Trump, a republican, in 2016. My question is this: If our vote is to be confidential, why am I now in 2020 getting several calls daily, questioners and petitions in the mail for now President Trump. I have not yet got one for Mr. Joe Biden, my party. I thought our votes were to be confidential to the public. Sounds very scary and suspicious to me.

~

President Trump’s Facts and Statements: Physical and verbal abuse of women. Bribable effort for political gain. Constant lies. Slander of hero John McCain. Failure to react to the pandemic virus. Inciting destructive gatherings and riots. Calling war heroes “losers and “suckers”. Declaring that if he loses the 2020 election, we will see violet reactions. Has undermined just about every department of government. Accusations that the absentee voting process will be a failure. Made a political appointment of the Postmaster General, who removed numerous collection boxes and eliminated lots of fast letter sorting machines. Created an insult of our postal employees to accomplish the delivery of the absentee ballots in time. Not the type of leader I want as a president.

~

Women of America, stand-up now! Let us honor Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s’ dying wish that her Supreme Court seat not be filled until a new president is installed! Let us save her legacy of protection of women’s rights and advancing justice for all! Let your voice be heard in Congress and across all news media today.

~

Newsflash! It is interesting to note that Ezekiel Emanuel, who is Biden’s healthcare and Wuhan Virus advisor, said he would not do the same thing that President Trump plans. That is to give the vaccine to the most vulnerable elderly first. Emanuel said, “Why give the vaccine to 80-year-old’s? They are going to die anyway.” I guess old Joe Biden should not get the vaccine either. Go Trump!

~

You know I think I’ve finally figured it out after months and months of reading this column and you hear people bashing Trump and calling him names. They say Trump supporters are idiots and stupid. You know I think deep down that might be part of the secret Trump group, and they are voting for Trump and they just don’t want anybody to know it. They haven’t got a hobby or anything, so they just come out and bash Trump every day. Well, just keep on bashing and we’ll see who’s the idiot and who’s stupid and who’s the best person in November.

~

Trump has a very good diversion now from the COVID-19. It’s the Supreme Court nomination. We won’t forget about the COVID-19.

~

I am both saddened and sickened by the response of President Trump, Mitch McConnell and the republicans at the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Her last wish was that her seat remain open until after the presidential election, yet they are rushing to fill it, even before her funeral has been planned. It’s a disgusting show of hypocrisy on the part of the republicans. Along with Trump and his other disgusting behavior, such as trying to destroy the affordable care act, trying to destroy social security, not protecting our troops from the Taliban thugs who were paid to kill Americans and coalition troops by the Russians, allowing Putin and other dictators to push their agendas through Trump’s inactions or his actions, gutting our clean air and water act so businesses could be allowed to pollute our environment and his total lack of care for the American people as a whole by not handling the COVID-19 pandemic the way he should have. All these things show me that President Trump and the republicans in the senate and the house do not deserve your vote or mine. Please think about this before you vote.

~

All this business that’s going on with the Supreme Court is just that men do not want women to have a choice.

~

I got my flu shot today and I will get the COVID vaccine just as soon as it comes out. I’m not afraid of that. It’s going to make everything better. Trump 2020!

~

Trump lures people into his mask-less rallies, knowing they might get the COVID-19. The people go like sheep. How sad for them.

~

For those in New York and Pennsylvania, the people who love the Bloomsburg Fair, this would have been the week of the fair; the weather would have been beautiful. In your heart you know if President Trump would have handled the pandemic better and had let us know earlier when he knew when the pandemic was here, there may have been a Bloomsburg Fair this year. Think about it in your heart.

~

This is to the person who called last week saying they couldn’t trust the democrats because they tried to impeach President Trump. First of all, he has been impeached, he was not removed from office, but he was impeached. You need to get your news from someone other than Fox News. Also, if you want to talk about trust, how can we trust the Republican Party when leaders such as Lindsey Graham say on tape in 2018 they won’t support putting forth a supreme court nomination if it occurred before the election before 2020; and oh, save that tape because I’m a person of my word.

~

I will never vote for a republican candidate for a very, very long time. I am very disappointed in the Republican Party. They have put their head in the sand against Trump. In my opinion they are as bad as Trump for all the problems that are occurring with the pandemic. They should be very ashamed of themselves for not standing up to Trump.

~

Thank God for Dr. Anthony Fauci, he put that creep Rand Paul in his place. All Rand Paul cares about is kissing Donald Trump’s butt. I don’t know where he thinks it’s going to get him.

~

Since when do we have voting for two months before the election and $150 million mail in votes? Oh, since the democrats decided they’ll do anything to steal this election from Trump. Pathetic!

~

A few years ago, two undercover journalists exposed Planned Parenthood for selling aborted baby body parts, which is a felony. The California Attorney General prosecuted the journalists and let Planned Parenthood skate scot-free. That attorney general was, wait for it, Kamala Harris. Go Trump!

~

Did you hear the news this morning? This is Thursday, the week isn’t even over yet, let alone the election. Donald is already defying the odds that he could get beat. He is putting up a fight; a fight of a 4-year-old, mind you. I’ll give him credit, he might have grown two years in these four years; he’s learned from the American people. His mind is not right. Think about it! How can anybody be so negative until the time comes when it’s true, and then he pulls out all the threats? How does this work? I don’t understand. We, Americans, have got to take back our country.