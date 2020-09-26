Tioga County Rural Ministry announces holiday food and gift program

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) is now taking registrations for holiday food for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Unlike past years, in order to sign up for these programs they are inviting low-income households in Owego to call 687-3021 and register by phone rather than in person.

If you have children age 18 or younger, you may sign up for a clothing gift and for the toy distribution. The gift of clothing may be different from previous years due to adapting to COVID-19, but they are working on plans to provide both the clothing gifts and also host their annual Toy Distribution on Dec. 10 at the VFW.

The last day to register for these holiday programs is Oct. 15.