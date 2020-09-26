Campville Fire Department to host Chicken BBQ

In previous years the Campville Fire Department (CFD) has conducted its famous Pancake Breakfast in the fall. This year, with restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, they will be conducting a Chicken BBQ instead.

Takeout will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at CFD Station-1 in Campville. Meals will be $13 each and include a half chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and beans, a roll, a drink, and a dessert.

This will be a great way to support the Department as well as get a set of great meals for your family.