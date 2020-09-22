Virtual art show continues online

Everyday Life, Every Day Art – a virtual, juried regional art show presented by Tioga Arts Council (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) – opened on Friday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. at TAC’s website, www.tiogaartscouncil.org.

This year TAC received 139 submissions from 45 artists within 100 miles of Owego. There were 10 Award Categories and $1,650 in prizes.

This year’s Award Winners include: Best in Show – Sparkle Night by Amy Hoi Ngan Hsiao; Painting – Pride of Barbados by Michelle Schleider; Photography – Creeping Rust by Sandra Kirker; Sculpture – The Most Popular Girl of 1968 Gives You a Tongue Lashing by Chris Knickerbocker; Fiber – Seven O’Clock by Barbara Behrmann, Clay – Horsehair and Feather Raku Vessel with Lid by Susan Szczotka; Graphics – Rowboats, Star Island by Cynthia Cratsley; Resilience – Bent Laminate Coat Tree by T. Benjamin Hobbs; and Honorable Mentions – She is Human by Dora Donacik and The Memory of Wonder by Alice Mischke.

The exhibition will be on display virtually until Sept. 30 on TAC’s website, www.tiogaartscouncil.org. Works will also be featured on social media. Be sure to check out all of the work on display and to cast your vote for the “People’s Choice Award” at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/regional-art-show. For every artwork sold, 80% of the sale will go to the individual artist and 20% will be used to fund TAC’s Art a la Carte program.

Art a la Carte is a free, arts-enrichment activity delivery program. Through a partnership with Tioga County Food for Families, TAC brings art activities and supplies to families who utilize Summer Meal Sites throughout Tioga County, N.Y. Traditionally they have served Berkshire, Richford, and Waverly. With support from artwork purchases from Everyday Life, Every Day Art, they hope to expand this program to serve more parts of Tioga County.

They would also like to give a special thanks to the Title Sponsor, M&T Bank, for making this year’s show possible. They would also like to thank the co-presenter, Cloud Croft Studios, for their continuous partnership in this endeavor and for being a champion of the arts in our community, as well as Nelson Development, LLC for supporting the show.