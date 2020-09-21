Public Hearings planned regarding recycling, and collection of hotel and motel tax

The Chair of the Tioga County Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, announced the Tioga County Legislature will be conducting two public hearings on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. and 6:05 p.m., and will end no later than 8 p.m.

The hearings will be held in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego, N.Y. and will be conducted to introduce a local law that would authorize the collection of a hotel and motel tax in Tioga County, as well as a local law that would affect recycling.

In complying with the State COVID-19 requirements, the County will limit in-person attendance to the first 50 residents. Individuals wishing to utilize privilege of the floor will be required to sign-in and will be called on a first-come basis, as time permits.

For those unable to attend, the County will offer Zoom as an alternative option. Those participating via Zoom will not have privilege of the floor availability.

All residents can submit written comments via email at recyclingcomments@co.tioga.ny.us.

The introductory local laws are posted on the front page of the Tioga County website, www.tiogacountyny.com, for public review, as well as the Zoom information and email address for public comment.

Below is the Zoom meeting information:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84202391091?pwd=N2tmOEZWWEcwczhSOXUyVnVFb2xMUT09

Meeting ID: 842 0239 1091

Passcode: 088545

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,84202391091#,,,,,,0#,,088545# US (New York)

+16465189805,,84202391091#,,,,,,0#,,088545# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 646 518 9805 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 842 0239 1091

Passcode: 088545