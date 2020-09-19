Two local Girl Scouts in Troop 60587 created “Scouting for Books” in May of this year. Madelyn Hatch and Valeria Polanco-Gil are two girls who love to read.

While businesses and libraries were closed in spring 2020, the girls were finding it difficult to find new books to read. Hatch and Polanco-Gil decided to start collecting books and brainstormed ways to distribute them to others.

They, with some adult assistance, researched the COVID-19 guidelines and contacted the local health department for guidance. From there, they started collecting donations from teachers, neighbors, family and the community. Before long, they had over 1,000 books ranging from preschool to adult levels.

To date, Hatch and Polanco-Gil have distributed over 350 books to their community. With hundreds left and more donations coming in, they reached out to the local library for help.

Coburn Free Library happily agreed to host a giveaway on their lawn. Visitors can bring their bags and fill up on free new reading material to snuggle up with on cool autumn nights. All books are free. To say thank you, donations will be accepted to support the library.

The giveaway event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 275 Main St. in Owego.