Fair Food Drive Thru Feast a success!

While the Ferris wheel may not be turning and the derby cars may not be spraying mud, one thing Tioga County didn’t miss out on this fair season was the food!

Gillette Shows, the carnival company that has provided rides and vendors for the last three County Fairs, returned to the fairgrounds over Labor Day weekend with seven vendors serving fair food classicsm drive though style. Menu items included fried dough, corn dogs, and turkey legs to hold over fair-goers until next season.

“They can’t bring the rides but they can bring the food,” said Jonathan Marks, Tioga County Fair Board member.

Harmony Thiboeau, Gillette Shows vendor, said Tioga County is one of the destinations where the line is nonstop during their summer tour.

The smell of fried dough and popcorn has traveled too. Erin McBride and her family made the trip from Oneonta for the signature taste of summer.

“A blooming onion is sure to draw a crowd,” she said.

“This is our legacy to living in the country,” said fair board member Cindy Goodrich.