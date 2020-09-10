Tioga Smiles Mobile Dental Van is reopening

The Tioga County Public Health Department announced last week it will begin seeing clients again. COVID-19 safety procedures have been put into place to help promote the safety of staff and patients.

You must be a resident of Tioga County to utilize the dental van, and new patients are always welcome. Services can be billed to insurance or be paid on a sliding scale fee.

Services on the Mobile Dental Unit include cleanings, x-rays, fillings, and extractions. The Fluoride Varnish Program is currently being assessed to determine when it may continue.

Nicole Whitmore, Dental Health coordinator, stated, “Everyone deserves a healthy and happy smile. The staff at Tioga Smiles Dental Van is looking forward to welcoming back our patients and serving our community.”

If you haven’t seen the new Dental Van yet, now is a great time to schedule your appointment by calling (607) 972-7552.