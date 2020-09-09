Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce announces Open Air Scholarship Fundraiser

The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce is planning an Open Air Vendor and Craft Event to raise money for their 2021 Scholarship Fund. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at Rawley Park in Richford, N.Y. (on Route 38 next to the Red Rooster Diner).

The event will be held rain or shine and will feature hand made arts, crafts, flea market vendors and direct sales, plus food, raffles, and more, all in the great outdoors.

To follow New York State Health and safety guidelines, the event will practice social distancing and masks will also be required.

The Northern Tioga Chamber was proud to award its first $400 scholarship this past year to Newark Valley Senior, Kayla Malarkey. They are hoping to raise enough funds each year to give a scholarship to a deserving student who will be going on to college.

More information about the scholarship program can be found on the Chamber’s website, www.northerntiogachamber.org.

If you are interested in being a vendor at this event, contact Kat Amato at (607) 237-9477 (call or text) or Janet Gordinier at (607) 765-2793. Deadline to register is Sept. 21.