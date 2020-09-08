Readers’ Column for the week of September 6, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I am so glad to live here in our neck of the woods known as New York State. Not only is it beautiful, but also our law enforcement officers do a super job for all of us. They work so hard and so diligently. They are not the horrible examples that you see in other places. Thank you for being the kind of police I wish we had in all parts of the country. If you’ve ever been where they have the militants and the militias, people who think they are the law enforcement or above it, you would know how fortunate we are to live where we do with good law enforcement. Thank you to all the officers who keep us safe.

~

This is a request to the DOT or to the organization working on the Hiawatha bridge, would you please put a sign on 17 East coming into Owego by the exit 65 to let people know exit 64 is closed? There’s no identification that the next exit, 64, is closed. That would be very helpful.

~

I was sitting, Saturday night, at the Hickories in my lounge chair; it was a beautiful night, and I would like to thank the employees at the Hickories Park for keeping the park so clean this summer. It’s a wonderful park and you’ve done a wonderful job this summer.

~

I choose not to wear a mask for one reason. It really irritates people who have nothing better to do then rant and rave about it.

~

Please, teachers! No matter what method is used to teach this year, make sure your students know the difference between their, there and they’re. And similar situations of spelling and grammar that spell check does not catch. Things are depressing enough without reading missives from adults where such glaring and common mistakes are routinely made.

~

The definition of ignorance, “Convince a man against his will, he’s of the same opinion still.”

~

“Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next.” Arundhati Roy as quoted in “The End of Oil?” Sierra magazine. Sept./Oct. 2020.

~

While I appreciate the nice job making Davis Road into a nice path, I truly believe that a center stripe along that narrow roadway would make driving more pleasant. Three times this week while driving to work I have encountered many vehicles that are not keeping to their “side of the road.” I literally had to go off the “non-existent” shoulder of the road to avoid accidents. There is an extremely dark coating on the surface on the road and I think a nice “keep on your side of the road” center line would truly be helpful.

~

To the person advocating for taxing the “rich” and stating you never got “what you deserved” despite working hard – did you start working at age 15? Go to work at age 20 doing a filthy, dangerous, physically demanding job in all weather, taking all the overtime offered while also attending classes at night plus working two additional part-time jobs? Work nights and weekends? Save every possible cent from money you chose not to spend on beer, cigarettes, etc.? Pay as much attention in school as the person next to you so you could qualify for a job with some kind of retirement benefit? Realize that people who earn more are already taxed more, since they are in a tax bracket that takes a much higher percent of their income? If you answered YES to ALL this, then, yeah, life has been unfair to you.

~

To the insensitive person who commented on the child’s wagon and the recyclables, you need to lighten up. I saw that wagon as I drove to work that morning. The wagon was cute so it caught my eye. The owners have a long driveway. I am sure they used the wagon to wheel the recyclable BIN to the edge of the road, rather than carry the BIN there. I am sorry the wagon was taken.

~

FYI The recycling WAS in a recycling tub; the recycling tub was inside the stolen wagon. Your comment has added insult to injury.

~

Two years ago, on Aug. 29, 2018, I was on the outskirts of Owego. I had walked many miles. I want to thank the anonymous teenager who gave me a bottle of water that hot day. Sorry my thanks took so long.

~

I have a comment on some taking my kid’s wagon. The recycling tub was in the wagon. It was not an honest mistake, it was stolen. Not sure why someone would take it. And throw the tub on the ground. I know for a fact it wasn’t the men that picked up the recycling.

National Political Viewpoints

I happened to wake up at about 12 or 12:30 this morning and couldn’t get back to sleep so I turned on my TV and put it on CSPAN; low and behold, you would never believe what was on there in the middle of the night. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have got what they call a war room. The people calling into this are fake news – CNN, NBC, and all of the fake news. Well let me tell you, I’ve never seen or heard so many filthy, dirty lies; and to sneak in the middle of the night and do what they call a war room is pretty sad.

~

Trump’s at it again, trying to make the U.S. think it’s safer than it is. People in the White House, higher up part of the Trump administration, have bullied the CDC into changing the criteria for COVID-19. It’s like every other test; if you don’t test for it you won’t find it. So yes, the smaller number of tests the less likelihood of finding cases. It’s kind of like if you have high cholesterol and the doctor checks it to see how you are doing, it’s discovered it’s high. In three months when they test you again, they will see if you’ve made any progress in lowering your numbers. But if you never test, guess what? There is no problem.

~

Has anyone noticed that Hillary Clinton is not getting out in the spotlight anymore? She was absent at John Lewis’s funeral; Bill Clinton was at the funeral by himself and spoke. Rumors are floating around that she may have many health problems, so she has to sit down when she speaks at the DNC convention. Twice she spoke from a big chair at her home. It did not show her walking in or out of her room in her house.

~

Fake news alert, fake news alert! CDC has reported the reason they lowered and weakened the COVID-19 testing and recommendations is because of pressure from the Trump White House, and he picked the time when the person who has the voice and brain of reason, who’s the doctor that knows what’s going on and has done this for longer than Trump can even imagine, Dr. Fauci was having surgery. So he picked the perfect time when Fauci wasn’t there to defend and protect the American people. Again, fake news.

~

Peaceful marchers are no problem. The Marxist democrats encourage looters, rioters, arsonists and anarchists by letting them run wild and unimpeded. The police are afraid to act because of retribution from the followers of Joe Biden. Children, the elderly, and even the disabled have been victims of these left-wing criminals. This should never be tolerated.

~

After watching that republican convention, what a joke! It’s the same thing year after year after year, fear and lies. Trump is right, this is the most important vote of our lifetime. If we don’t get him out of there we are going to be stuck with a dictator and our way of life will never be the same ever again. Vote Trump out! Everybody should vote now; it’s the most important thing you can do.

~

I believe it is important for people to know that it is illegal to have conventions in the White House as Trump is doing. It is not his house, he is not a king, it is the peoples’ house. Therefore, it is stated in the constitution that it is illegal. Also, why is he in New Hampshire campaigning when we have devastation in Louisiana and California and he is not visiting those natural disaster sites? That is totally un-presidential at this point.

~

If you want cities in America to continue to have all the rioting, the burning, the cars upside down, the graffiti, the hatred and the screaming, and regular people’s lives being rearranged for a purpose nobody can understand, just vote for the democrats and it will just keep happening.

~

It once was stated the only certain thing in life is death and taxes; however, to fit the current times I would like to make an amendment to include the following: the only thing certain in life are death, taxes and incoherent low-cost ramblings from liberal Marxist democrats. This column proves this to be true every week. Vote Trump 2020!

~

I see Virginia changed its laws regarding police officers. If you assaulted a police officer it was a felony with a mandatory minimum of 6 months in jail. Now it’s a misdemeanor with no mandatory sentence! Oh yes, no bail, just catch and release. If you want more of this nonsense vote Biden and Harris; if not, vote Trump 2020. No more B.S.

~

Newsflash! Democrats blame America first; conservatives put America first. Go Trump!

~

We all know before the pandemic the economy was on fire thanks to President Trump. It now has fallen because of the pandemic but I believe people need to look at your idiot Governor Cuomo who refuses to open anything in New York State other than his wallet, and to collect a paycheck that he certainly does not earn or deserve. He needs to reopen everything! People are taking precautions and if you are that scared, stay home. It’s ridiculous that things are still closed at this time. Cuomo must be defeated! We can no longer afford to have a rich democrat, nonsense governor in Albany. Vote him out next time he is up for reelection.

~

Every Sunday you read in the paper about democrats or people bashing Trump. Well you know, Trump is doing a terrific great job and if you can’t see the difference then there is definitely something wrong. The people that call in and complain about Trump with the stimulus package and the unemployment, no food or food assistance – I guarantee that probably 99% of these people are democrats that have been promised all this free stuff. Well you know – free stuff is never free. Somebody is paying for it, our tax dollars.

~

Trump’s buffoonery rally and no mask wearing is the dumbest thing a person can do. There are 182,000 deaths from COVID-19 and more to come after his no masking rallies. Republicans don’t care. They didn’t wear masks either. Thank you, republicans, for keeping the spread going, you’re great!

~

All kinds of violent protest after the Republican National Convention, there were no violent protests after the Democratic National Convention, so please tell me who is dividing the country? Who is the dividing party? It’s a no brainer. I think its safe to say that 80% of the democrats are deaf and dumb. They are deaf and dumb to violence and it’s their way of life. Vote Trump and be safe on your city streets.

~

I would like to encourage everybody to vote in the Presidential election. I will vote in November. I will vote in person, I will wear a mask, I will social distance, and I will be prepared to identify myself, I will vote for the candidate of my choice as is the right given to every American. I will not advocate my right to vote. I will vote in person regardless of any potential inconvenience or risk. Those who need to vote via absentee ballot by all means do it, but vote. A free society, such as ours, stays free when informed voters vote.

~

Is it a fact that you can never really understand people who think they are smart? I never said I was smart, I said I was lucky. Here Trump is having a fit over what Nancy Pelosi spent for impeachment and Pelosi is now having a screaming fit about what Trump spent trying to sell us the Mexican wall. I see something wrong with these figures, they don’t add up. Trump makes a profit no matter what he does. Stop and think about it. That man knows how to make money. He has no brains; he thinks he is beautiful. Hmm, think about it.

~

Mr. Bone spur Trump is so exhausting, and especially that monotone voice of his. He’s on TV way too much. It’s very annoying already.

~

If Biden and Harris get in, we might as well say goodbye to America. We might as well kiss our land goodbye.

~

I challenge anybody that supports Donald Trump to tell me how this country is better off with his leadership. Tell me who, tell me how.

~

A responder to this column didn’t understand how an intelligent person could still, after three and a half years, admire Trump. Well intelligent people don’t necessarily have common sense and / or compassion or empathy for their fellow human beings. In my 80 years I’ve known many college-educated idiots.

~

“The President may declare a state of emergency only when ‘the life of the nation is threatened by war, invasion, general insurrection, disorder, natural disaster OR other public emergency,’ and if the ordinary laws and government powers are not sufficient to restore peace and order.” Note the “OR”. I believe President Trump is standing on firm ground for three of six of the allowable conditions. The fact that riots of burning and deaths have been ongoing past 100 days demonstrates that local and state governments cannot restore peace and order.

~

FEARMONGERING: “Advertisers have also entered the arena with their discovery that “fear sells”. Ad campaigns based on fear – sometimes referred to as shockvertising, have become increasingly popular in recent years. Fear is a strong emotion and it can be manipulated to persuade people into making emotional rather than reasoned choices.” From wikipedia. “The action of deliberately arousing public fear or alarm about a particular issue.” This from the Oxford dictionary. Does any of this sound familiar? This is an age-old tactic to get votes. Donald Trump is a master of this and has whipped up quite a frenzy. The past four years our country has been feeding you that you must be fearful at every turn so much that it paralyzes you. Anyone else feeling depressed? Do not vote this back in for four more years. Let’s remember the saying, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” We need to mend and regroup the next four years. Please vote Donald Trump out.

~

I am disappointed in all the “Negative Nelly” reaction to Trump’s convention nomination speech. I don’t understand how rational people can’t see the goodness in Trump? I guess they are not rational! If they are going to nit-pick, they should put nit-picking at the end of a long list of transgressions used against Trump, the fake Russian collusion charge, spying on Trump, trying to overthrow a newly elected president, the impeachment, the unprecedented nastiness towards our president! Where is their outrage about that? Those are not nits! ROAR!

~

A Biden election shall be the nightmare for Dual Monarchs Cuomo Tweed and De Blasio Tweed and you. On the moment of Trump’s election (3:39 a.m., Nov. 8, 2016), the Stock Market exploded, and then rebounded despite the pandemic. This resulted in the Dual Monarchs reaping huge capital gains tax revenue. Drunken sailors couldn’t squander it faster. The creative accounting of Cuomo Tweed cooked the books and only aggravated the unfolding financial disaster. Thanks to them for driving the repugnant rich one-percenters out of New York, in accordance with Cuomo’s New York values. Biden will bring the Stock Market to Hillary / Obama levels. Capital gains will be replaced by capital losses and offset against taxable income. As per the New York State Constitution, public employee pensions and healthcare for public employee unions will take precedent and those taxes, income, and property will be stripped from the schools. The more taxes ransom cry “It’s for the Children” will ring from the mountaintops and throughout the land.

~

Blackouts coming soon, but worse than California. Cuomo’s Green New Deal is a mindless copy of California’s most expensive and unreliable electric grid. Their electricity is so expensive the poor go to Walmart in heat waves. High school math and physics and college 101 Economics make clear that all of the solar panels being constructed around here will bring Winter blackouts, not rolling, but of indeterminate length. The 23% infrastructure rate increase is for “Green transmission lines” to New York City. Winter drops solar efficiency down to 10%; add snow or ice and its kaput. Nobody is responsible to chip the ice and snow off solar panels. Winter is highest demand and lowest production. Without backup this is moronic. When your furnace is without power, NYSEG will not tell you when power will be back up. NYSEG is on record stating the 23% infrastructure rate hike is due to Climate Change. Be specific, what Climate Change? Cuomo brags about how fast he is closing backup generation capacity. Batteries do not exist adequate to store solar. Toxic chemicals which leach out of solar panels include, and are not limited to, cadmium telluride, copper indium selenide, cadmium gallium (di)selenide, copper indium gallium (di)selenide, hexafluoroethane, lead, and polyvinyl fluoride. The effects of these toxins all get a Green Pass. Go Green.

~

Todd Bell is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, Maine. He is a pilot and he flew to Millinocket, Maine to officiate at a wedding on Aug. 7, with 150 wedding attendees and 62 reception attendees: few, if any, wearing masks, and none practicing social distancing. He then flew back to his home in Sanford for later Sunday services at his church. 143 COVID-19 super-spreader cases have been traced back to that event, according to the Maine CDC. One attendee went home from the wedding and infected his parents and a child. One of the parents works at a senior living center where nine cases have broken out among the staff and residents. Another attendee works at the York County Jail, where 68 cases have now developed among staff and inmates. Two of the reception workers have come down with the virus. One was a musician and teacher for the local school system, where students and staff have become infected, and the school system has had to shut down. An elderly couple had isolated themselves against the virus, but decided to attend the wedding. He has come down with the virus and she has died from it. The pastor was informed of the infections, but decided to go ahead with his Sunday services in Sanford, complete with a 15-member choir, all singing mask less, and loudly. Numerous cases have broken out among his church members and the local fire department. Millinocket had no cases of the virus prior to this event. Thirty of the 62 reception attendees are now infected and that has spread to a total of 143 cases so far: the most in all of the State of Maine from this one event. The pastor did not believe in the danger and said that he wants “people to enjoy liberty”. He claimed that he was “battling against the socialist platform that mandates mask wearing and distance learning in the schools”. They “want us to stay home so we can stop advancing the gospel”. He advised his membership not to take a vaccine because “it would include aborted baby tissue”. So no virus precautions have resulted in super-spreader infections and death among the church, the school, the fire department, the jail and the old folks center. Unfortunately, there are too many people out there like him and his stubborn, dangerous message.