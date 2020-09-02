Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of August 31, 2020

Hello!! My name is Zelda and I am a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever / Treeing Walker Coonhound mix. I can be scared and shy when meeting new people, so please be patient when we first meet.

I am really trying to work on opening up to new people, and I have learned to trust and even love the staff. I even greet them with butt wiggles and the happiest look on my face; they make me so excited.

I have a lot of energy and my favorite thing to do is run around the yard outside while the staff watches me, they think I’m so funny. I think I’m so fast! I really need to work on my leash manners, I’m super strong and I want to go fast, so sometimes I forget that there’s a person on the other end of the leash. I do know how to sit, though, and I’m working on learning a few more things.

I was adopted for a little while, but was returned due to some issues between the kids and I. That being said, I do not think I should go to a home with any young children that won’t respect my space and me. I am pretty nervous around and afraid of cats, so I probably shouldn’t live with any cats either. I may be 70 lbs., but those tiny cats are scary!

I have lived with another dog in the past, so I would be open to having a dog roommate, but I do think we should meet up first so I know I will feel completely comfortable around them. I’d like to think I’m a sweet girl once you get to know me, and the staff thinks so, too! I know I’m shy, but that doesn’t stop me from being super excited to meet you.

If you would like to come meet me, stop by Stray Haven and ask about me. I hope to see you soon.

Adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40; and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90: and includes a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their affordable spay / neuter clinic at (607) 565-2859.