New times for CFAP Food Distribution at CommonGround

CommonGround Christian Community Center, located at 28 W. Main St. in Owego, will again be distributing boxes of fresh produce this Thursday, Sept. 3, but with expanded hours. The main distribution will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. A second distribution will be held between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., to accommodate community members who work during the day.

The food boxes are being provided by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). They are offered free of charge, with no registration required, first come first-served. Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga Counties, Tioga Fresh Food Rescue and Tioga Food for Families are participating members of the distribution program. The program is expected to continue with distributions every Thursday through September.

Over the past three weeks, CommonGround has distributed over 4,000 pounds of fresh produce, with CFAP boxes being supplemented by donations from Owego Farmers Market vendors, Tioga County Rural Ministry, the CommonGround Garden Program, and individual home gardens.