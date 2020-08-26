Take Five top-prize winner sold in Owego

August 26, 2020

The New York Lottery recently announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Aug. 14 TAKE-5 drawing. The ticket, worth $68,754.50, was purchased at Tops Market #579, located at 1145 State Route 17C in Owego.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised every day at 11:21 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

