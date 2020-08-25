Taking strides to support those battling breast cancer

Runners and some walkers gathered at a corner of the Northeast Bradford High School field last Saturday, Aug. 15, ready to finally take their strides as part of the 11th Annual Pink Panther 5K.

The race had been delayed four months from when it was originally scheduled. The culprit, of course, was COVID-19.

Organizers had unsuccessfully tried to reschedule the event in June, and there were even questions surrounding whether or not an August event would be able to take place. But at the start of last week, Northeast Bradford School Board members gave their approval.

From that point, co-race director Ashley Davenport said they just hoped for the best as they looked at the task before them, which felt overwhelming at first.

However, as runners rounded the Northeast Bradford High School campus and she took care of some last-minute details for the race’s conclusion, Davenport said being able to hold the 5K meant a lot to her, especially knowing how the money raised for Traci’s Hope will help those battling breast cancer.

“It feels good to help other people,” she said.

Traci’s Hope was started by Traci Gibson, who passed away on Oct. 3, 2006 after a seven-year battle with breast cancer. The mother of three was 38 years old. Gibson’s parents, Gordon and Mary Shiner, to help those fighting their own battles with the disease with non-medical expenses, continued the Apalachin-based fund. It currently helps those in Tioga and Broome counties in New York, and Bradford and Susquehanna counties in Pennsylvania.

Bradford County’s first beneficiary of Traci’s Hope was Northeast Bradford alumus Kaleena Dughi, who is now seven years clear of the disease. She said her husband Joe had been working for Broome County businesswoman Connie Gault at the time and approached Gault, who was involved with Traci’s Hope, about extending it to Bradford County.

Traci’s Hope helped cover Dughi’s bills during her two years of treatment.

“Traci’s parents are wonderful people,” said Dughi, adding, “To keep her legacy going on is amazing.”

Dughi, with gratitude, continued, “They directly help you. It’s not like they are giving to research. I remember Traci’s mom calling me and being so kind. They want to help and they want to support families that are going through this. It’s amazing.”

Regarding Dughi, co-race director Sandy Morris said, “She’s one of the reasons we come back every year and do this, because we know that they’ve personally helped people right here in our school district.”

“We love supporting Traci’s Hope,” Morris said as runners warmed up and enjoyed some friendly conversation around the grounds before the race began. “It’s nice to always give back to something that supports our community.”

This year’s event included a few changes, including temperature screenings at the registration table, outdoor registration and refreshments to comply with state guidance about gatherings and to help with social distancing, and food for prizes instead of trophies.

The event was hosted by the Northeast Bradford National Honor Society and was helped along by a number of area sponsors, including Shores Sisters, which provided monkey bread for the top finishers, and chocolate chip cookies.

Morris said with less than 30 people signed up by the time the Pink Panther 5K got the go-ahead, they decided to go with food for prizes so that the kids would have something to enjoy in case no one showed up.

Shortly before the start of Saturday’s race, it was estimated that over 60 people were ready to run.

Anyone looking to make donations to Traci’s Hope can send them to the Northeast Bradford High School, c/o the National Honor Society.