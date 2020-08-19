Gyms and fitness centers can begin to open, says Sauerbrey

On Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that gyms and fitness centers across the state are allowed to reopen to the public starting next Monday, Aug. 24.

Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature, has given the go ahead to begin the reopening process.

Gyms and fitness centers that are interested in opening need to contact Todd Kopalek at Tioga County Public Health Department by calling (607) 687-8600.

For opening guidelines visit the NY Forward website and find gyms and fitness centers under Phase Four Opening (https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/Gyms_and_Fitness_Centers_Detailed_Guidelines.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3O8GvhdHG5wKM59YHXBD_-Yeqn9-WgSexgYBd0k-izUA1Gi_BVSB5ubb4).