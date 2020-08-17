Letter: ‘All’ didn’t include black lives

Dear Editor,
This is a response to Rance Brode’s letter, published in the Aug. 9 edition of The Owego Pennysaver. This letter is not directly aimed at Mr. Brode. If he had earnestly asked us what we are protesting for, a question we love to answer, then it would be. However, it is very clear from his letter that Mr. Brode already has his opinions about what we are doing, and I doubt he’s open to new information and changing his mind.
It is funny that he thinks we get our information only from a single source. That would be like me assuming he gets his information only from Fox News. It’s dangerous to assume, even though many of his “questions” do seem like they are straight from Fox News talking points.
Instead, this is to the larger Owego community. I started protesting on June 2 and I have been blown away by the support we’ve received. What started as a protest with three people has turned into a daily protest for more than two months now, and a group of dozens of Owego residents all standing up together.
We are protesting against the widespread police brutality found across the country, that if you are Black, you are disproportionately more likely to be killed by a police officer than if you are white, that cops who use excessive force should be held accountable, and we are fighting against the racism found right here in Owego.
While we have gotten a lot of support, every day we are reminded what we are fighting against. We are flipped off and told to get a job (we do). We are called idiots, “libtards”, pathetic, and even racist. People yell racial slurs at us. We get people displaying white supremacy signs at us. We even have a local Nazi come by sometimes. And of course, lots of shouts of “all lives matter”.
So let me say this as emphatically as I can, of course all lives matter. Our signs don’t say “only black lives matter”.
Here is the problem though. “All” didn’t include Black lives when the Constitution was written. “All” didn’t include Black lives when Jim Crow laws were in place. “All” didn’t include Black lives when segregation was legal. “All” didn’t include Black lives when interracial marriage was illegal. And “All” doesn’t include Black lives today when 40% of prison inmates are Black but make up only 13% of the U.S. population, or when Black women are four times more likely to die in childbirth than white women, or how Black Americans are disproportionately more likely to feel the adverse effects of climate change than white Americans.
So, if you want to see a more just America, if you want to see an Owego community that doesn’t tolerate racism, if you want to stand up for the countless unarmed Black Americans killed by police, we invite you to join us anytime at the courthouse.
Find us on Facebook at Owego for Equality.
Sincerely,
Colin Evans
Owego, N.Y.
Interesting Mr Evans starts his rebuttal to my letter with had I asked questions he would be glad to respond. My letter Aug 9 was basically all questions earnestly trying to understand this movement with emphasis on the senseless violence that has been attributed to the movement. It may be a simple as certain groups in our society are taking advantage , or operating under the pretense of the movement, to achieve anarchy goals , and to loot and pillage communities.
Mr Evans assumption is wrong that I rely only on Fox News. I look at multiple news outlets with an eye not necessarily on a specific story, but what percent of their time do they spend on subjects and conclude the major liberal media sources spend far less time, for example, reporting on the devastation many communities have had under the pretext of peaceful protest.
These media outlets seem to ignore or downplay senseless shootings and murders, attacks on police and first responders,and destruction and lootings of businesses
Mr Evans also completely ignored my message of an “evolving country” with his examples pertaining to the constitution which he seems to not support. Our country has evolved and passed many types of legislation to try and improve discrimination but it can’t and should not try and rewrite history.
Mr Evans selective use of statistics is of interest and tells a shallow story as he has selected what supports his commentary. I do not know his source of his data, but do know there are many sources indicating the improvement that has been made over time.
I fully support, and always have, equal rights regardless of gender, race, or sexual preferences and believe All Lives Matter.
The country is not perfect, but has “evolved” for the better. I support Mr Evan’s, and all citizens, right to peacefully protest and hope it continues to help our country “evolve” in the right direction. I equally hope that Mr Evans remains aware of the political aspect leveraging this great cause for their own agenda.