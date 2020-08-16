What’s Happening for the week of August 16, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

AUGUST 16

Soul’d Out Quartet, 7 p.m., Concert on the Green, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to benefit this group.

AUGUST 19

Discovering Online Streaming Free Online Workshop, 3 p.m., to participate in the workshop visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time. Offered by GFJ Tech Center.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Take-out only. All are welcome.

Senator Tom Reed Staff Hours, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 20

Free Community Meal, takeout only, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 22

Free Rabies Clinic, 12 to 2 p.m., Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly. DHPP or HCP is $15, Microchip is $15, to pre-register call 565-2859 or email Adopt@StrayHavenSPCA.com.

AUGUST 26

Discovering Online Streaming Free Online Workshop, 3 p.m., to participate in the workshop visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time. Offered by GFJ Tech Center.

Meet Google Drive Free Online Workshop, 3 p.m., to participate in the workshop visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time. Offered by GFJ Tech Center.

AUGUST 27

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

SEPTEMBER 7

Large Lawn Sale, begins at 8 a.m., Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.