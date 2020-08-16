Local realtor featured on HGTV series

Jeri Sarrge, from Realty Solutions Group, located at 200-204 Front St. in Owego, N.Y., along with her client, Andrea Gregori, will be featured this week on the hit HGTV television show, “House Hunters.”

The episode premieres Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Sarrge, a Tioga and Broome County realtor, has kept in contact with the House Hunters producers since her collaboration with Ike and Julie Lovelass, owners of the Owego Kitchen and Belva Lockwood Inn for the May 2018 episode, “Historic Home and Hotel Hunt.”

Producers reached out to Sarrge for another creative show idea, and she knew just where to turn.

The new HGTV episode, filmed in February this year and the first to feature Broome County, features Andrea Gregori, an opera singer who has lived in the area for over 25 years.

Gregori’s house hunt focused on her desire to find a smaller home. Gregori was looking to downsize to about half of the 1,800 square foot home she had been living in due to a budget constraint and other reasons. Extra considerations in the search factored in a more secluded area, less neighbors, a yard for her dog, as well as wood floors.

For Gregori, the wood floors were not only significant because of their inherent appeal, but as a specific need for her profession.

In the art of opera, Gregori remarked, “Wood floors generate the best acoustics.”

The Tri Cities Opera brought Gregori to the area in 1994, and since then she has been singing professionally at local venues such as EPAC and the Cider Mill, at major well-known events outside the area like the Newport Festival and the Gilbert and Sullivan Festival, and today is the artistic director at Binghamton’s Theatre Street Productions.

Sarrge explained that the House Hunters episode takes Gregori to visit three separate homes, one in Binghamton, one in Johnson City, and one in Endicott. In the episode, Gregori then weighs the pros and cons of each while considering valuable feedback from Sarrge. She even practiced singing at each house.

Will viewers get to hear Gregori sing on the episode?

Gregori replied, “Yes, they filmed me singing.”

For Sarrge, the opportunity to feature the Broome / Tioga region is exciting. Sarrge shared that she has been busy showing homes to buyers from the New York City and New Jersey regions, among others. A result of the coronavirus issue, many of these buyers, Sarrge commented, show interest in working remotely while also taking into consideration a better quality of life and home value.

As of this writing, HGTV program information for this episode had not been updated. Sarrge suggests visiting www.hgtv.com closer to airdate.