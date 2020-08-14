Owego to host Community Clean-Up Day

Residents, volunteers and local families are invited to attend the first annual Community Clean-Up Day in the Village of Owego, sponsored by Upstate Shredding Weitsman Recycling.

The event will take place Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. in an effort to build community awareness and participation to keep the historic Village of Owego clean, and promote environmentalism.

Upstate Shredding has pledged $10,000 as a sponsor, and additional sponsors are encouraged to get involved.

Events will include family-friendly activities, landscaping, garbage collection and yard work. All volunteers and attendees are required to wear masks and/or practice proper social distancing.

Attendees will meet at Ben Weitsman of Owego, located at 15 W. Main St. in Owego, and next to Marvin Park.

For more information, visit villiageofowego.com/cleanupday.