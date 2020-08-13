Letter: Wake up America!

Dear Editor,

I am truly amazed at the lack of respect for others that the far-left displays. They show no respect for an opposing point of view.

How is one to have an intelligent debate if they refuse to listen to any opposing point of view? To destroy or steal Trump signs out of my yard is the act of a child that was never taught to respect other’s ideas.

I spent four years in the U.S. Navy so we all could enjoy freedom, and now the ones who won’t serve want to tell me I must remain silent and that my opinion is not acceptable.

This attitude is un-American, unpatriotic, and unacceptable to all forms of logic. Wake up America! We must put President Trump back in the White House for four more years if this Democracy has any hope of surviving and turning back the mob mentality that is so prevalent these days.

Be sure to support our conservative politicians and vote this Nov. 4.

Sincerely,

Ernest Bruer

Sayre, Pa.