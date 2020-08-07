Tioga Opportunities, Inc. accepting applications at senior housing properties 

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is now accepting applications for Long Meadow and Springview Apartments. The properties, located in Owego and Waverly, N.Y. provide safe and affordable housing options to income eligible adults ages 62 and over or disabled regardless of age.

The spacious one- and two-bedroom units are smoke-free, pet friendly, and feature modern appliances. The properties offer on-site laundry and parking, garbage pickup, lawn maintenance and snow removal, as well as secure controlled entries.

Rental subsidies are available to qualifying applicants.

Since 1982, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. has fostered inviting and sustainable housing communities that support independence and self-sufficiency. For more information about TOI’s housing programs or to obtain an application, call (607) 687-0707 / TDD: (607) 687-5905 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.