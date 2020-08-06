Worker at Summer Meal Site at Berkshire Library tests positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, Aug. 6, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey released a COVID-19 public notification for the Summer Meal Site at the Berkshire Library.

Tioga County Public Health has received notice that an individual who worked at the Summer Meal Site at the Berkshire Library on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who was at the library between 10 a.m. and noon on Aug. 4 is asked to self-quarantine until Sunday, Aug. 18 to avoid further potential spread of the virus, Sauerbrey noted in the notification on Thursday.

Anyone who was at the Berkshire Library on Aug. 4 who becomes symptomatic (cough, fever, sore throat, headache, new loss of taste/smell etc.) should call their health care provider (do not just go there) and the Tioga County Public Health Department.

COVID-19 testing is available at Binghamton University and at the Ithaca Mall. Additional information on these testing sites can be found on the Tioga County

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.