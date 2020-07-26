Town of Owego announces Hiawatha Bridge closure and detour to begin Monday

Due to the rehabilitation of the Hiawatha Bridge in Owego (Route 960J), detours will be in effect beginning on July 27, 2020.

During this period, if you are heading to Route 17 Westbound or Eastbound you will be directed to used Exit 66 for Routes 17C and 434. If you are traveling on Routes 17C or 434, you will be directed to Exit 66 or 64 to access Route 17 (Route 17 Westbound from Route 434 will still be able to use exit 65, and Route 434 from Route 17 Westbound traffic will be able to use Exit 65.)